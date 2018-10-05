The backlash resulting from Michelle Wolf's polarizing White House Correspondents' Dinner performance hasn't got the comedian down.

Wolf appeared on Wednesday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, where the host congratulated his guest on a job well done.

"It went great, and every single person loved it," Wolf quipped. "Across the board."

"Everyone loved it — even, actually Sarah Huckabee Sanders called me, and she was like 'I loved it so much; I got ever joke,'" Wolf added.

Meyers feigned surprise. "Really? 'Cause I was watching. There were a few that seemed like she maybe didn't like or get." During her bit, Wolf had a few jokes for the White House Press Secretary, who was present at the event. For one jab, Wolf said Sanders "burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye."

"Well, you give the best information you have at the time," Wolf replied to Meyers.

While comedians like Trevor Noah and Bill Maher lauded Wolf's wisecracks, her jokes were condemned by President Trump and the White House Correspondents' Association president.

Despite the controversy, Wolf's routine has racked up more than six million views on C-SPAN's YouTube channel — outshining Meyers' performance from 2011.

"I think that means I'm the father of your children now," Wolf joked.

The former Daily Show contributor said preparations for her new Nextflix Show, The Break with Michelle Wolf, are going well and issued a warning — or maybe a promise — to her critics.

"I would have to say that if you hated the Correspondents' Dinner, you're really going to hate this show," Wolf said with a smile.

