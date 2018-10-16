Democrat Mike Espy, who is running for a Senate seat in Mississippi, talks to a crowd at a fundraiser Oct. 3, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – Democrat Mike Espy, who has been crisscrossing the country to raise money for his long-shot Senate bid in Mississippi, narrowly outraised Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith this quarter and hauled in more than $1 million.

Espy raised $1.16 million from July 1 to Sept. 30, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. Hyde-Smith collected $1.08 million during that same period. Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel, another top contender, raised $205,000.

The race has garnered national attention as Espy tries to become the first Democratic senator from Mississippi in decades and the first black senator to represent the state since Reconstruction.

Espy, a former congressman and U.S. secretary of agriculture under the Clinton administration, is running in a special election to replace Republican Thad Cochran, who retired in April. Hyde-Smith was appointed to fill Cochran’s unexpired term. She, Espy and McDaniel are the top contenders in the competitive race.

“People see the possibility of winning in Mississippi,” Espy told USA TODAY at a recent campaign fundraiser in Washington, D.C.

Espy said his campaign has been raking in tens of thousands in recent weeks as a result of national attention.

Still, Hyde-Smith has raised $2.7 million overall and had $995,000 in her campaign coffers by the end of September, according to FEC reports.

Her campaign credits the support of President Donald Trump for a boost in contributions. Trump, who endorsed Hyde-Smith via Twitter in August, stumped for the senator in Mississippi earlier this month.

"We have received great support in Mississippi and across the country," Melissa Scallan, a spokeswoman for the campaign, said in a statement. "Conservatives appreciate her work in Washington and the way she supports President Trump’s agenda."

McDaniel raised $532,184 overall and had $172,707 cash. McDaniel narrowly lost to Cochran in 2014.

Espy has raised $1.4 million this election cycle and had $452,000 cash by the end of September. Espy launched his campaign in March soon after Cochran announced his retirement.

Espy has taken his fundraising efforts on the road traveling to cities, including New York, Chicago and Washington.

One evening earlier this month, Espy addressed a crowd of about 100 gathered in the backyard of a reading teacher in Washington, D.C. The group included some of Espy’s former congressional staffers, educators and progressive grassroots activists.

“I’m so pumped up,” Mark Lewis, the teacher who hosted the fundraiser, told the crowd before introducing Espy.

Espy stood on the steps of the backyard deck and laid out his plan to win, telling the crowd about his push to address affordable health care and more access to rural health care. He spent nearly two hours working his way through the crowd.

Earlier in the summer, Lewis met with Espy over coffee at a Starbucks in Washington. Lewis said at first he and others were skeptical of Espy’s chances – he was late entering the race and is a black man running in a conservative state in the Deep South.

“He showed us the numbers …," recalled Lewis. “I came out of there thinking maybe he can (win)."

The Oct. 3 fundraiser, which netted nearly $30,000, was hosted in part by 31st Street, a chapter of Swing Left, which is a national group supporting progressives in mostly close races.

The chapter raised about $700,000 for congressional and Senate candidates, said Lisa Herrick, one of its founders. Espy is the only Senate candidate the group is supporting.

It had contributed about $65,000 to his campaign before the fundraiser, including nearly $10,000 for a campaign video.

Herrick said the group crunched the numbers, including the potential impact of support from African-Americans, who make up 38 percent of the population.

“We’ve beaten the drum for Mike," Herrick said. "He’s an unusual candidate and Mississippi is an unusual state and this is an usual gathering and so the whole thing is sort of unique."

