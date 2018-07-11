US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a media availability on November 7,2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC.

NICHOLAS KAMM, AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – The day after Republicans expanded their control of the Senate while losing the House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats against aggressively going after President Donald Trump.

"The Democrats in the House will have to decide just how much presidential harassment they think is good strategy," the Kentucky Republican told reporters when asked about the likelihood of Democrats seeking to get Trump's tax returns. "I'm not so sure it will work for them."

While voters chose a divided government in Tuesday's midterm elections, McConnell suggested they did so not to serve as a check on the GOP, but because they want both parties to work together to make progress on issues they care about.

"I think the message is, 'Figure out what you can do together, and do it,' " McConnell said.

He cited reducing the cost of prescription drugs and improving the nation's infrastructure as areas where he could work with a Democratic House.

Conversely, he predicted Democrats would not want to join Republicans on making changes to entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare. Finding an agreement on funding a wall along the Mexican border and other immigration issues could also prove difficult.

No matter what legislation the parties might be able to agree on, McConnell said his top priority will remain putting conservative judges on the federal bench.

"We intend to keep confirming as many as we possibly can," he said, "for as long as we're in a position to do it."

