What are the most misused business buzzwords today? “Brand”? “Audience”? “Authority”?

Many entrepreneurs don't fully understand these ambiguous words and cringe when they hear them. But our professional success is directly related to how we manage these interconnected and vital concepts.

I understand the confusion; it comes mostly from the endless number of people peddling themselves as brand experts. Most of these people telling us what to do haven’t been all that successful at doing it themselves -- in other words, they don’t have the receipts.

Mona Scott-Young, CEO/founder of Monami Entertainment, has millions in receipts, and when I talked to her for USA TODAY’s Uncommon Drive entrepreneur video series, it was clear that her experience in brand building and management had been bought and paid for many times over.

Mona Scott-Young, 51, is the CEO of the multi-media entertainment company Monami Entertainment, best known for producing the VH1 reality television franchise Love & Hip Hop. She's also an author whose debut novel, "Blurred Lines," was published in June 2018.

At 51, Scott-Young has an incredible track record in rap and hip-hop entertainment. As co-founder of Violator Entertainment and Violator Records with Chris Lighty, she managed the careers and brands of artists such as Missy Elliot, LL Cool J and Busta Rhymes throughout the ‘90s and early 2000s, both before and after the emergence of online platforms. At Monami, which she started in 2008, she’s created a reality-TV powerhouse franchise in “Love & Hip-Hop" that rivals “Real Housewives” or “Survivor” in both scandal and staying power.

It fascinates me that she has applied the same strategy of brand-building to multiple content streams -- music, TV shows, books, even jewelry and wine -- in both phases of her career. In fact, her debut novel, “Blurred Lines” was released in June. The person behind people and brands that now generate millions of dollars, such as rapper and “Love & Hip-Hop" alum Cardi B, also has created a successful brand for herself.

To set the stage for Scott-Young’s advice, let’s quickly break down each buzzword:

Brand. Your brand is your reputation. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said it best: “Your brand is what other people say about you when you’re not in the room.”

Audience. Your audience is not just people who follow you on social media. This group includes anyone who consumes what you are offering them on any platform. That could be someone who listened when you were interviewed on a podcast, someone who bought your product or service, or maybe the person who is reading an article you’ve written - yes, because you’re reading this, you are in my audience. When you consume a creator’s product, service, or content, you are in the creator’s audience.

Authority: The critical glue that holds your audience and brand together is authority: the influence of your brand with your audience. It’s a point often neglected in branding discussions.

I learned three major lessons while listening to Scott-Young describe her content strategies.

1. Start with your “why”.

Branding isn’t just about having a cool logo or clever tagline. The starting point of a powerful brand and strong connection with an audience starts at your core. It begins with your “why’”. Since the inception of her career, Scott-Young’s drive has been to showcase the fullness of women in an entertainment industry that seldom shows them as multi-dimensional, powerful people. Scott-Young has never deviated from her “why”.

2. Show the journey of your audience in your content.

Most controversial in Scott Young’s TV projects are her depictions of black women that some would say are angry, negative or offensive. Scott-Young underscored that what she intends is to display many facets of the personalities, characteristics and situations of people we all know and love in real life. Whether or not you are a fan of her reality shows, you can’t deny the result on her brand and that the strongest audiences often come from polarizing content that people either love or hate.

3. Consistently deliver.

How do you stand out from your competitors and drive influence with your audience? To take a page from Mona’s strategy, get consistent. Scott-Young's listing on TV and film database IMDB indicates she has consistently produced multiple projects yearly since 2010. When she’s not producing TV projects, she’s producing brand extension projects like ”Blurred Lines," a juicy story similar to what you may find depicted on one of her television shows.

Scott-Young's ability to exercise influence over her audience is a direct result of her ability to consistently make her content available. The more regularly you put forth content, the higher your credibility with your audience. The higher your credibility, the greater your influence – whether your subject is love, hip-hop or any other facet of life and business.

Paul C. Brunson, host of USA TODAY's video series "Uncommon Drive," is a serial entrepreneur with three exits and a pioneering matchmaker (yes, he is the real-life "Hitch"). He also is building a school in Jamaica. Follow him on LinkedIn or Instagram for behind-the-scenes footage and insights from his interviews and travels.

