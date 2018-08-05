State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won the GOP Senate primary Tuesday in West Virginia, and Republicans elsewhere are finally exhaling.

Republicans, including President Trump, fiercely opposed the candidacy of ex-convict and former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship, who served a one-year sentence on a misdemeanor conviction related to a mine explosion that killed 29 men.

Morrisey's win likely gives the GOP a better shot against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who won his primary, in November’s general election. He beat Blankenship, along with Rep. Evan Jenkins.

Republicans hoping to expand their 51-seat Senate majority had feared Blankenship’s baggage could sink their general-election chances in a state Trump won in a landslide, with more than 68% of the vote. They desperately wanted to avoid another failure like Alabama’s special election in December, when the GOP’s nomination of a deeply flawed candidate — Roy Moore — cost them a Senate seat after allegations emerged that he sexually abused several teenagers.

“Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State...No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!” Trump tweeted on Monday.

Flake told reporters he would donate to Manchin if Blankenship won. He said it’s not enough for Republicans to say they won’t support Blankenship, just because he can’t win a general election.

“We ought to say we will never support a candidate like that, even if he is our nominee. You just don’t do that,” he said.

Former Massey Energy CEO and West Virginia Republican Senatorial candidate, Don Blankenship, speaks during a town hall to kick off his campaign in Logan, W.Va., on Jan. 18, 2018.

Steve Helber, AP

West Virginia was one of four states with primaries Tuesday, including Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina. Republicans see pickup opportunities in West Virginia and Indiana, where Manchin and Sen. Joe Donnelly, respectively, are among the most vulnerable Democratic senators. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates West Virginia and Indiana's Senate races “tossups” while Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown's race in Ohio is competitive but leaning in his favor. North Carolina has no Senate race this year.

Several GOP candidates in Tuesday’s other primaries campaigned as outsiders, but Blankenship waged his primary bid for Senate while still on supervised release from prison. His sentence ended in May 2017, and his period of supervised release ends Wednesday, the day after the primary, according to court records.

Blankenship says he’s a victim of the “corrupt” Obama administration’s Justice Department, and he blamed the “establishment” for misinforming Trump about him. They don’t want him promoting the president’s agenda in the Senate, Blankenship said in his response to Trump.

"As some have said, I am Trumpier than Trump ..." Blankenship said.

Blankenship repeatedly attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a super PAC with ties to McConnell spent more than $1.3 million on TV and digital ads to oppose Blankenship. He made headlines with an ad saying the Kentucky Republican has gotten rich off his “China family,” a reference to the family of McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, the current secretary of Transportation.

Flake told reporters that such inflammatory statements from candidates have been normalized since the 2016 election, when Trump talked about Mexico sending “rapists” to this country.

“Words have meaning and this is one of the outcomes of that, unfortunately,” he said.

Contributing: Eliza Collins, USA TODAY

Primary voters head to the polls in four states Voters leave a polling place in Charlotte, N.C. on May 8, 2018. North Carolina voters are choosing their parties' nominees Tuesday in dozens of legislative and congressional primary races. 01 / 08 Voters leave a polling place in Charlotte, N.C. on May 8, 2018. North Carolina voters are choosing their parties' nominees Tuesday in dozens of legislative and congressional primary races. 01 / 08

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com