Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship's candidacy for U.S. Senate drew criticism from his primary election opponent, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Sunday. Morrisey said Blankenship’s federal conviction for conspiring to violate federal mine safety laws should disqualify him in voters' eyes as they go to the polls Tuesday.

Morrisey brought up Blankenship's prison sentence for the first time during the campaign for the Republican nomination to run against incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, seen as one of the vulnerable Democrats in this year's midterm elections.

According to a report in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Morrisey's comment about Blankenship's prison stint seemed to indicate he might be doing well.

“I thought that West Virginians would see through the candidacy of Don Blankenship even more, and it’s apparent over the last couple of days as he’s been moving up, getting very close in the polls, I think it’s in the public interest to be able to talk about this information,” he told reporters. “Don Blankenship is not a credible candidate.”

Blankenship, former president and CEO of Massey Energy, spent a year in prison for conspiracy in the wake of the 2010 Upper Big Branch disaster, which killed 29 miners. He is on a year-long probation.

Meanwhile, Blankenship told CBS News he wouldn't rule out a third-party bid if Morrisey wins the Republican nod. "I have not ruled out anything," Blankenship told CBS News Sunday. Blankenship has repeatedly accused Morrisey of being to blame for the opioid epidemic in West Virginia, and has said he won't support him in the general election if he's the GOP nominee. "Mr. Morrisey has been less than truthful about his involvement with the drug companies," Blankenship told CBS. West Virginia law, however, has a "sore loser clause" that likely would prohibit a third-party challenge.

Blankenship also has taken aim at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and released a new ad Thursday calling the Kentucky Republican a "swamp captain" who has made his "China family" wealthy.

Earlier last week, he called McConnell "Cocaine Mitch." He's also taken shots at the race of McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, the current secretary of Transportation who is of Chinese descent.

Four other Republicans, Bo Copley, Rep. Evan Jenkins, Jack Newbrough and Tom Willis are running for the Senate nomination.

Paula Jean Swearengin is challenging Manchin in the Democratic primary.

