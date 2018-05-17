thumbnail

Firefighters in Ferguson, Mo., used some ingenuity, patience and ropes to extricate a tiny, squealing pitbull pup from a pipe in a rescue caught on video.

Firefighters responded to a call Wednesday to find the puppy inverted in a 8-inch pipe about 20 feet underground. Crews used a series of ropes to pluck the terrified pup, which squealed with delight upon arrival topside.

"We are happy to report that the puppy was removed and returned to his relieved owner," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Ferguson Assistant Fire Chief Randy Skaggs told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the top of the pipe apparently had been clipped off when the apartment complex lawn was recently mowed. He said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get him out, using a long pole with a rope loop at the end.

A happy little boy and his dog were quickly reunited.

“Thankfully he was good to go,” Skaggs said. “We got him out and got him some water and he started running around again. The little boy was thrilled that we got his dog out.”

