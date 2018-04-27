UPDATE: The photo in this week's "name that airport" post is of Pittsburgh International Airport.

Congratulations to Today in the Sky reader Rob Griffith for being the first to correctly identify the photo.

And thanks to Benjamin Miszuk from Raleigh for submitting the photo.

ORIGINAL POST: Here is this week's "name that airport" photo.

If you think you can identify the photo, submit your guess by clicking the comment link and typing your answer there. (And apologies to our mobile readers who don't see a comment link; it's a known issue.)

Check back on Wednesday after noon ET to see the answer. Good luck!

Do you have a photo you'd like to submit for our "name that airport" series?

