Nashville hotels with great deals in October
Pricing at Club Hotel Nashville Inn and Suites starts from $131 per night on TripAdvisor this month.
TripAdvisor has named Nashville hotels that have "four bubble" ratings and reasonable rates in October. Club Hotel Nashville Inn and Suites ranked 75 out of 171 hotels in Nashville on TripAdvisor.
Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown is ranked 44 out of 171 hotels in Nashville on TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $242 per night.
Courtyard by Marriott Nashville Green Hills ranks 43 out of 171 hotels in Nashville on TripAdvisor. Pricing starts at $288 per night.
Hilton Garden Inn Nashville/Vanderbilt is ranked 32 out of 171 hotels in Nashville on TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $290 per night.
Hotel Indigo Nashville is ranked 17 out of 171 hotels in Nashville on TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $296 per night.
Loews Vanderbilt Hotel is ranked 15 out of 171 hotels in Nashville on TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $271 per night.
Kimpton Aertson Hotel is ranked 12 out of 171 hotels in Nashville on TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $175 per night.
Omni Nashville Hotel is ranked nine out of 171 hotels in Nashville on TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $299 per night.
Homewood Suites Nashville Vanderbilt is ranked five out of 171 hotels in Nashville on TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $236 per night.
Fairlane Hotel ranks No. 1 out of 171 hotels in Nashville on TripAdvisor. It is also a value hotel this month with pricing from $264 per night.
TripAdvisor

Nashville, Tennessee, is home to the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

But there’s more to Nashville than its country music scene.

The culinary scene in Nashville has exploded in recent years with Jonathan Waxman’s Adele’s, Trey Cioccia’s The Farm House, Tandy Wilson’s City House and many more notable restaurants. Last month, the city hosted its annual Music City Food+Wine Festival.

The Frist Art Museum, in a former U.S. Post Office, has 24,000 square feet of space for revolving exhibits. It has housed works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Pablo Picasso and other lesser-known but talented artists.  

For those who like the outdoors, the Harpeth River is not far from downtown and offers many canoeing opportunities.

USA TODAY asked TripAdvisor to identify hotels in Nashville with high ratings and reasonable rates for October. The site came up with 10 lodging options with at least a “four bubble” rating with rates under $300.

Browse the slideshow above for their trip-inspiring picks.

Party Fowl features Nashville Hot Chicken and more
Nashville’s Party Fowl has a country store aesthetic on the edge of downtown and the Gulch neighborhood.
Neon signs tout three standout offerings.
The specialty here is Nashville Hot Chicken, but the broad menu is a draw.
Party Fowl is a large eatery with multiple bars and a few dining rooms.
Glass garage doors access Nashville’s fair weather and the restaurant is lively, with a central bar screening sports on multiple TV screens.
The interior is decorated with Nashville-themed signage.
The restaurant has a manufactured “roadhouse” feel and uses accents like wooden palate decor to give it a homey ambiance.
In keeping with the laid-back feel, the menus are printed on paper placemats.
One of the most popular starters is Piggy Chips, homemade potato chips fried in bacon grease and served with a dip of less common mayonnaise-based North Alabama-style white barbecue sauce.
A fried onion loaf consists of sweet Southern Vidalia onions and chipotle ranch dip.
There are many creative, Southern-inspired dishes at Party Fowl, including Fowl Balls, a twist on Sicilian arancini, fried breaded rice balls, using New Orleans-style dirty rice.
The chicken and dumpling soup is a delicious standout option at Party Fowl, with lots of smoked chicken, rich fresh broth and buttermilk dumplings.
Party Fowl's signature dish is Nashville Hot Chicken.
Party Fowl offers many variations on the traditional Nashville Hot Chicken, including a po’ boy sandwich version.
Yet another way to try a variation on classic Nashville Hot Chicken is in the form of tenders with mustard dipping sauce.
This deep reddish color is the signature hue of Nashville Hot Chicken and a warning sign that spice is on the way.
Nashville Hot Chicken has an entire sub menu at Party Fowl where it's offered in creative ways – even in this bloody Mary at brunch.
Hot chicken is served on metal trays with branded wax paper alongside cole slaw.
Fries are among the seven side options.
Extra cheesy mac and cheese is one of the more popular sides at Party Fowl, and dairy helps offset the spicy heat of the signature Hot Chicken.
One of the best things on the menu at Party Fowl is the delicious Rancher’s Pie, a very hearty Southern take on Shephard’s Pie, featuring smoked chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, carrots and corn, all topped with melted cheddar cheese.
The draft beer list features local craft brews.
A good way to balance out the spicy food at Party Fowl is with one of the boozy adult milkshakes.
San Francisco hotels with great deals in September
The Kensington Park Hotel is ranked 67 of out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $249 per night.
Hotel Carlton a Joie de Vivre hotel is ranked 57 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts at $199 per night.
Hotel Boheme is ranked 55 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Starting rates are $248 per night.
Hotel Abri is ranked 49 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $275 per night.
The Donatello is ranked 42 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $269 per night.
Kimpton Buchanan is ranked 31 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $245 per night.
TripAdvisor has named San Francisco hotels that have "four bubble" ratings and reasonable rates in September. Chancellor Hotel on Union Square is ranked 21 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, with TripAdvisor pricing starting from $191 per night.
Marines Memorial Club Hotel is ranked 18 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $289 per night.
White Swan Inn is ranked 13 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $269 per night.
The Inn at Union Square is ranked 6 out of 232 hotels in San Francisco, according to TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $208 per night.
