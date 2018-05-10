Earlier this morning, we started a conversation about National Body Language Day. Our very own body language expert, Blanca Cobb, created this holiday. We want to continue the conversation about body language.

Common myths about body language include specific gestures like breaking eye contact means that you're lying. Research has shown that eye direction or break in eye contact isn't correlated with lying. Crossed arms means that you’re closed off. Not necessarily. Could be that you’re cold. Or have nowhere to put your arms because there aren’t any arm rests on your chair.

You can misinterpret body language when you jump to conclusions without thinking about context, clusters, culture. Body language gestures have more than one meaning. Let me give you an example of misinterpretation. Look at the photo on your screen. You see our Janson Silvers and a friend. By looking at this photo, you might think that there’s something romantic going on because their upper bodies are close. But, when you look at the whole photo, you see that the lower parts of their bodies aren’t touching – there’s distance between them. And notice that his friend is holding a pair of sunglasses in her hand. When you see the whole picture in context, you get a different perception.

There are some people who might misuse body language. People with nefarious intent, will find someone who shows nonverbal vulnerabilities – slouched shoulders, no eye contact, soft spoken and use it to their advantage. This is one way that criminal target specific victims. We hear law enforcement officers talk about this all the time.

Body language is a science and an art. To read body language correctly, you have to establish someone's baseline which is how they typically act. When you see changes in their baseline behavior then ask yourself what could be a cause of the change. Or, you ask them clarifiying questions. To increase your body reading skills, video yourself and watch your mannerisms, behaviors, gestures. You can also watch movies or television shows without volume.

Join the fun today by celebrating National Body Language Day. Post a photo of a body language gesture, move, facial expression with the hashtag #nationalbodylanguageday and tag me @blancacobb.

© 2018 WFMY