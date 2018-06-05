Ohio Governor John Kasich, R, speaks to reporters after a meeting with President Donald Trump Feb. 24, 2017.

Mark Wilson, Getty Images

Ohio's bitter battle to replace John Kasich

Ohioans can vote early in-person or with an absentee ballot through Monday in a primary that pits two Republicans and six Democrats against one another to replace term-limited Gov. John Kasich. Ohio's candidates are still scrambling to find out what voters want. The swing state has often supported mainstream politicians, but overwhelmingly supported Trump The result: a nasty, expensive fight on the Republican side, with each candidate trying to out-conservative the other. Meanwhile, Democrats are debating nothing less than the future of their party. The Ohio primary is Tuesday.

Cavs and Celtics looking for NBA playoff series sweeps

The season is on the line Monday for the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors with both teams fighting to stave off elimination from the NBA playoffs in key Game 4s. The Sixers and Raptors both face 0-3 series deficits, which no team in playoff history has ever come back from to win in a seven-game series. Their opponents — the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers — both won their Game 3s in stunning last-minute fashion. If the Celtics and Cavs complete series sweeps, they'll face each other in the Eastern Conference finals.

Superintendent charged with 'daily' public defecation to appear in court

A New Jersey superintendent charged with relieving himself in public is scheduled to appear in court Monday after school officials found "daily" deposits of excrement by an athletic field. Kenilworth Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Tramaglini, 42, was issued citations on Monday for public urination or defecation, discarding and dumping of litter and lewdness, according to the state's municipal court case database.

Met Gala 2018: It's fashion's biggest night

It's the event where President Trump proposed to Melania, and Taylor Swift danced her way into a romance with Tom Hiddleston. The Met Gala, fashion's biggest party, is set for Monday to mark the opening of a new fashion-centered exhibit and annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The evening brings together the biggest names in entertainment, fashion and politics for one night of revelry in New York. This year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," seems ripe for eyebrow-raising choices from its celebrity attendees.

The best Met Gala looks of all time NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Sarah Jessica Parker attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 488636577 ORIG FILE ID: 488317933 01 / 42 NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Sarah Jessica Parker attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 488636577 ORIG FILE ID: 488317933 01 / 42

'Infinity War' wins second-best second weekend ever in theaters

Final figures are due Monday, but Avengers: Infinity War dominated its second weekend in theaters: Disney announced Sunday that the film will gross an estimated $112.5 million from North American theaters, becoming the second-highest grossing film in its second weekend in theaters, behind 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($149.2 million) and just slightly ahead of Black Panther ($111.7 million). Here are 10 burning questions we have for the next Avengers film (with spoilers, of course).

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com