NBC has rescued acclaimed but low-rated comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a day after Fox canceled the series after five seasons, sparking a fan outcry on social media.

The series will return for 13 new episodes (down from 22 on Fox), but likely won't resurface until early 2019. NBC's Universal Television owns the comedy, which stars Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher and is set in a police precinct, so extending it figures to increase profits on the show and give the network some goodwill among comedy fans of its like-minded Superstore and The Good Place, whose creator, Michael Schur, also created Brooklyn along with Dan Goor. Schur will have a third show due on NBC next season, a comedy called Abby's. The main actors remain under contract, despite the move.

The cast and producers tweeted simultaneously about the news at midnight ET Friday; NBC will announce its schedule Sunday and unveil it to advertisers Monday at Radio City Music Hall.

Schur, who tweets as @kentremendous, wrote "This happened because fans of the show went berzerk (sic). We can't thank you - or @NBC - enough. #Brooklyn99

Samberg (@thelonelyisland) and Melissa Fumero were among cast members celebrating, as Fumero said told fans, "You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show."

Chances were fleeting for saving the series, which performed well in USA TODAY's Save Our Shows poll. Hulu licenses reruns, but declined to make its own offer Friday to buy new episodes. Netflix also reportedly passed on the series. But fans including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, singer Josh Groban and director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) tweeted pleas to save it.

The current season will finish its Fox run on May 20, when Jake (Samberg) marries Amy (Fumero).

