Democrat Rich Cordray is facing Republican Mike DeWine in the race for Ohio governor.

File photo

CINCINNATI – One's a "Jeopardy!" champion, the other a bespectacled attorney.

Ohio's governor race may be the nerdiest in the country. And that's OK with both sides.

Democrat Richard Cordray, a five-time undefeated "Jeopardy!" champion. Republican Mike DeWine is, well, Mike DeWine.

In the age of President Trump, DeWine/Cordray emphasizes brains over bombast. The two men will meet Monday night for their second debate, to be held at Marietta College.

Of the two, Cordray has most embraced the nerd persona. He definitely has the bookish bona fides, including his "Jeopardy!" streak in 1987 when he was a 28-year-old law clerk in the U.S. Supreme Court.

There's a "Nerds for Cordray" twitter account. Corday's campaign hopes his nerdy persona endears him to Ohioans.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Richard Cordray is introduced before delivering remarks during the 2017 Cincinnati AFL-CIO Labor Day Picnic, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at Coney Island.

The Enquirer/Kareem Elgazzar

"In an age where we are seeing the pitfalls of talk show host-tweeting politicians, I think Cordray comes across as a guy in it for public service," said Ohio Democratic chairman David Pepper said. "I think people find that very reassuring."

DeWine doesn't smoke or drink. He and his family famously host an annual ice cream social and distribute delicious family recipes, as verified by PolitiFact.

Cordray has posted "Sidewalk Jeopardy" videos on his Facebook page. They feature confused Ohioans as they're asked questions about Ohio. Cordray enters camera right to save the day with the correct answer.

The state vegetable? The tomato, though Cordray points out it's a fruit.

The state rock song? Cordray treats the Internet with an atonal version of The McCoy's "Hang On Sloopy," the official rock song of Ohio.

He tweets out trivia questions on Thursdays:

"Q: How many Ohios can fit on the surface of the moon?"

Answer: 32,500.

"What was Ohio's first state capital? (No googling, no cheating.)"

Answer: Chillicothe

Thursday Trivia



Q: How many Ohios can fit on the surface of the moon? (no googling, no cheating!) — Rich Cordray (@RichCordray) June 28, 2018

Thursday Trivia



What was Ohio's first state capital? (No Googling, no cheating.) — Rich Cordray (@RichCordray) August 2, 2018

Cordray, an attorney by trade, has served in a variety of government roles, including the U.S. House, Ohio attorney general, treasurer and most recently as the first head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

DeWine doesn't do trivia. But "there’s the hint of the nerd" about DeWine, as a Dayton Daily News article pointed out in 2011.

The article contrasted DeWine with his fellow Republican Jon Husted, who is now DeWine's running mate. Husted is a former All-American college football player.

"He is a bit of a policy wonk," said campaign spokesman Josh Eck. "We're pretty proud of that. It leads to a lot of his ideas for how we can move into the future. I don't think it bothers us in any way."

DeWine has bounced back and forth between Washington, D.C. and Columbus for the past 30 years, serving in the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, and as lieutenant governor and his current position, attorney general.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine talks with The Enquirer about the Rhoden investigation at the Pike County Sheriff's offices in Waverly.

The Enquirer/Carrie Cochran

He may not have won "Jeopardy!" but he's won pretty much everything else. He's lost only two races, to astronaut and American hero John Glenn in 1992 and Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2006. He even beat Cordray in 2010 for attorney general. But it was the closest race DeWine's has won, edging out Cordray by one percentage point.

For a state known for football and that houses the Pro Football Hall of Fame, nerds seem to do pretty well here.

More: Midterms: Mike Espy out to prove a black Democrat can win in deep-red Mississippi

More: GOP Senate candidate tells African-Americans: Stop 'begging for federal government scraps'

More: Midterms: Florida's Rick Scott trails Bill Nelson in US Senate race by 7 points, poll says

More: Trump accuses China of trying to sway U.S. midterms with retaliatory tariffs

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com