New aerial video released by Hawaii's Department of Defense shows amazing images of the lava flows from Kilauea volcano from Hawaii's Big Island.

Officials say two new vents where lava was spurting out of the ground formed in the same residential neighborhood where molten rock first emerged from a 500-foot crack and flowed down a street. At least two homes have been destroyed.

Two back-to-back earthquakes, first a 5.4 magnitude, then a 6.9 magnitude, hit Hawaii on Friday.

Sputtering lava, strong earthquakes, and toxic gas jolted the southern part of the Big Island of Hawaii as magma shifted underneath a restless, erupting Kilauea volcano on Thursday.

It's still spewing ash and molten lava, and at least 1,800 residents have been ordered to evacuate. Authorities are warning those who refuse to leave they may not be able to receive help later. Officials are also warning people about high levels of sulfur dioxide, a by-product of the lava.

