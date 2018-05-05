Stock photo of a lightbar on a police car.

ALBANY, New York — New York may change the terms "fireman" and "policeman" to more gender-neutral terms.

The state Legislature in recent weeks passed a bill that would change the wording of fireman and policeman to more gender-neutral terms like “firefighter” and “police officer" in all references in state laws.

“Women make up an important part of our police force and fire houses, and it’s time New York state laws reflect that,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, said in a statement Tuesday when the chamber passed the measure.

“This updated language demonstrates our respect and appreciation for all of our first responders, regardless of gender.”

New York has legally allowed female police officers since the early 1900s and the New York City Fire Department hired its first female firefighter in 1982.

The bill would update the wording of fireman and policeman to be more inclusive of women who also work in the departments. The law would change the wording on all official documents and laws.

In 1973, New York gave out its first gender-neutral civil service exam, according to the Policewoman’s Endowment Association, an official NYPD organization for women.

According to the bill, the current use of male pronouns in state laws minimizes the legacy and efforts of female firefighters and police officers.

The bill also notes that by changing the words to more neutral ones, these jobs will not seem as traditionally male as they once were.

The New York City Fire Department has 72 female firefighters, the highest number in its history, the department said.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, there are about 58,000 local female police officers in the U.S., which accounts for about 12% of all local police officers.

This number is up from 1987 when there were around 27,000 female police officers that made up 8% of local officers.

The bill will now go to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for final approval. His office said it was reviewing the legislation.

Still, the measure didn't sit well with some groups.

Peter Kehoe, executive director of the state Sheriffs' Association, said he opposes the change.

“For thousands of years the term 'man,' used in the general sense, has meant 'human,' not specifically someone of the male gender,” he said in a statement.

“So it is inaccurate to say that 'policeman' or 'fireman' is 'gendered language' which must be erased from the law.”

