A newly revamped Carnival ship is heading to Tampa.

The Miami-based line on Wednesday revealed that the 2,124-passenger Carnival Legend will re-position to the city in October of 2019.

The ship currently spends its summers in Alaska and is scheduled to spend the coming winter sailing out of Sydney and Melbourne, Australia.

Legend is undergoing an overhaul this spring that will bring several new eateries and bars that have been rolling out across the Carnival fleet. The new venues include a burger outlet created in partnership with Food Network star Guy Fieri.

In advance of its Tampa deployment, Legend also will operate a series of longer-length Carnival Journeys voyages that include a 16-day Hawaii sailing from Vancouver, B.C. and a 15-day Panama Canal transit that begins in Los Angeles and ends in Tampa.

Legend will begin sailing out of Tampa on Oct. 27, 2019. It'll operate seven-night trips to the Western Caribbean that feature visits to Grand Cayman Island; Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Belize or Costa Maya, Mexico. On Jan. 25, 2020, the ship also will offer a one-time, eight-day voyage that includes a partial transit of the Panama Canal as well as port calls at Limon, Costa Rica; and Grand Cayman.

Legend also will operate a one-time, 14-day Panama Canal cruise from Tampa on Dec. 1, 2019. The voyage will feature stops at Cozumel; Limon; Cartagena, Colombia; Aruba; Curacao; and Grand Cayman.

Legend will be taking the place of the 2,124-passenger Carnival Miracle in Tampa. Miracle will be be-positioning to another home port that has not yet been named.

