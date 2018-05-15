North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (left) and President Trump (right).

North Korea's threat Wednesday to cancel a planned summit between Kim Jong Un and President Trump if the United States insists on the North giving up its nukes is the latest in a long list of broken promises between the two countries.

The statement came a day after North Korea canceled a high-level meeting with South Korean diplomats over planned U.S.-South Korea military drills. The new rift follows last month's optimistic summit between the rival Koreas where South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the North would not object to the planned exercises.

"North Korea has, on multiple occasions, offered concessions to U.S. and South Korean interests, only to renege on them with embarrassing haste," Tan wrote in The Strategy Bridge, an online military journal.

Here's a list of commitments by North Korea, and some by the U.S., that were made, retracted and revived:

1985: North Korea signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), pledging not to obtain nuclear weapons. But the North did not complete a safeguards agreement with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In the coming years, the North said it would adhere to the safeguards provision of the treaty to the withdrawal of U.S. nuclear weapons from South Korea, according to the Arms Control Association. That happened in 1991, after the Cold War ended.

1992: North and South Korea agreed to the Joint Declaration of the Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The agreement announced that neither country would “test, manufacture, produce, receive, possess, store, deploy or use nuclear weapons.” Both countries agreed to mutual inspections, but in 1993 the North, presented with evidence it was cheating, refused an inspection request by the IAEA and announced it would pull out of the NPT.