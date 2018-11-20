Southwest unveils first new look since 2001 These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations. The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look in 2001. The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look during a Jan. 16, 2000, ceremony in Dallas marking the airline's 30th anniversary. Southwest Airlines planes taxi at the Oakland International Airport on Oct. 16, 2008. Southwest Airlines jets wait on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 4, 2011. A Southwest Airlines jet prepares to land at Midway Airport on April 5, 2011, in Chicago. A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on April 10, 2012. A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on Oct. 1, 2010. Southwest airplanes taxi at Love Field in Dallas on Jan. 23, 2008. A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Love Field in Dallas on April 23, 1996. A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 departs from Los Angeles International Airport on May 10, 1998. A Southwest Airlines jet departs Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on June 3, 2007. A Southwest Airlines jet takes off as another taxis at Love Field in Dallas on Oct. 20, 2003. A Southwest jet takes off from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood international Airport on March 8, 2009. "Arizona One" is one of several Southwest jets with a state theme. Southwest's "Illinois One" plane lands at Los Angeles Airport on Feb. 22, 2013. Southwest's "Florida One" aircraft. Southwest's "Lone Star One" taxis to the gate at Tampa International Airport on Jan. 20, 2010. Southwest debuted "Penguin One" on June 20, 2013, in celebration of 25 years of partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit model Bar Refaeli attends the Feb. 11., 2009, unveiling of "SI One." Southwest's "Slam Dunk One."

Airlines constantly tweak their schedules, trying to find profitable new routes or pulling the plug on ones that have underperformed. Airports and communities court these new services.

There are dozens of changes to airline routes each month. Here's a look at some of the most interesting:

Southwest grows Nashville footprint, shrinks in Atlanta

Southwest Airlines announced 10 nonstop routes and dropped two as it extended its booking schedule through early August.

The big winner was Nashville, Tennessee, where Southwest will add five nonstop routes. New options will include the California cities of Burbank and San Jose. Also on the docket is a new route to Omaha, Nebraska, though it will operate only on Sundays. Southwest also will add nonstop flights from Nashville to Seattle and Norfolk, Virginia, restoring seasonal routes it offered previously. The flights will begin June 9.

FULL REPORT: Southwest adds 10 new routes, cuts two; drops Paine Field plan

Beyond the new destinations, Southwest also said it would increase the number of daily flights from Nashville on existing routes to Boston, Detroit, Las Vegas, Minneapolis/St. Paul, San Diego and St. Louis.

Other new Southwest routes coming in June include San Francisco-Ontario, California; San Diego, Omaha and Austin, Texas-Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina.

Southwest also said it was abandoning a plan to fly from Paine Field, a secondary Seattle-area airport in Everett, Washington. Southwest announced in January that it would add five daily flights there, but it now plans to cede those flight slots to rival Alaska Airlines. The carriers did not disclose the terms of that deal.

Elsewhere, Southwest will drop two routes from Atlanta, ending nonstop service to both Detroit and Minneapolis/St. Paul in early June. All three of those cities are hubs for rival Delta.

More: Southwest Airlines user's guide: 12 tips for flying the popular, polarizing carrier

Alaska Airlines: Paine Field flights start Feb. 11

Alaska Airlines, meanwhile, said its flights from Everett’s Paine Field would begin Feb. 11. Alaska Airlines had already announced its eight destinations planned for Everett but had not said when they’d begin.

Even with the new slots from Southwest, however, Alaska Airlines said it would not add new flights. Instead, Alaska said it would add additional flights on several routes there. The carrier’s Everett service will be to Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California.

FULL REPORT: Thanksgiving flights: Busy getaway day now in full swing

ARCHIVES: Photo tour: Behind the scenes at the Boeing factory

Behind the scenes at the Boeing factory
Boeing's Everett assembly line is one of the largest buildings in the world. Bike and pedestrian lanes act as thoroughfares through giant complex.
A KLM Boeing 787 "Dreamliner" works its way through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
Media members take photos of Boeing's assembly line on June 28, 2017. Aside from special media tours, photography is not allowed at the Boeing assembly line.
The "Twin Aisle Cafe" employee dining establishment is seen behind a Boeing 777 that's moving its way through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
Boeing 777s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
In this shot of the Boeing assembly line floor in Everett, Wash., the 777 line can be seen on the left while the 787 line is one the right. (June 28, 2017)
The 'Dreamliner Diner' employee restaurant can be seen between a giant American flag and the wing of a 787 at Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 nears the end of the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
Engine covers are seen waiting for assembly along Boeing's 787 line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
An employee performs work on a Boeing 777 as it moves through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
An Air India 'Dreamliner' nears the end of Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
Boeing pays homage to its 787 customers with this display of airline tails above its 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash. (June 28, 2017)
Plane enthusiasts have plenty of distractions at Boeing's Everett assembly line -- even in conference rooms, where large models tell the story of Boeing's planes.

Spirit adds Austin to route map

Fast-growing Spirit Airlines will make Austin, Texas, its newest destination.

The ultralow-cost carrier will debut there Feb. 14, launching with an aggressive schedule that features nonstop flights to eight destinations. A ninth route will join Spirit’s Austin lineup in May.

FULL REPORT: Fast-growing Spirit to launch nine routes from Austin

Spirit’s expansion to Austin furthers a period of explosive growth for the airport. A number of airlines have revealed new or increased flights there during the past two years, including international carriers Lufthansa and Norwegian Air.

Spirit's Austin schedule will begin Feb. 14 and will feature flights to eight destinations: Baltimore/Washington (BWI); Chicago O’Hare; Denver; Detroit; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Las Vegas; New Orleans; and Orlando, Florida. A ninth route connecting Austin to Los Angeles begins May 2.

MORE: Local pilot in cockpit of first Spirit flight to Asheville

ARCHIVES: Spirit picks flamboyant yellow as U.S. airlines repaint planes (story continues below)

Spirit rolls out a bold new paint scheme for its planes
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
Spirit's new livery includes Spirit's "Bare Fare" tag line on the engine cowlings, as seen here Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
Spirit's current livery is seen here an an Oct. 16, 2012, photo taken at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
Spirit's previous silver and gray livery is seen in the background.
Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's current livery is seen here an an Oct. 16, 2012, photo taken at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Spirit's current livery is seen here an an Oct. 16, 2012, photo taken at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Spirit's previous silver and gray livery is seen in the background. Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y. The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. A worker makes some last-minute touches to Spirit's first aircraft to get its new paint scheme at a maintenance facility in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's current livery is seen here an an Oct. 16, 2012, photo taken at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y. Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y. The bright-yellow nose of Spirit's first aircraft to get its new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's new livery includes Spirit's "Bare Fare" tag line on the engine cowlings, as seen here Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's new livery includes Spirit's "Bare Fare" tag line on the engine cowlings, as seen here Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014. Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.

Allegiant adds 10 new routes with focus on Florida

Allegiant Air revealed plans for 10 new nonstop routes and a major expansion in Sarasota, Florida.

Nine of the 10 new routes are to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, where Allegiant’s roster of nonstop destinations will jump from three to 12.

Allegiant’s new Sarasota routes will give the Florida city twice-weekly, year-round service to Asheville, North Carolina; Baltimore/Washington; Cleveland; Columbus/Rickenbacker, Ohio; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Nashville; Richmond, Virginia; and Syracuse, New York. Those routes will be phased in between Feb. 22 and April 5.

Elsewhere, Allegiant will also add seasonal nonstop service between New Orleans and Louisville, Kentucky. The carrier will begin offering two flights a week on Feb. 28.

FULL REPORT: Allegiant adds 10 new routes, announces major Florida expansion

Air France returning to Dallas/Fort Worth for first time since 2001

Air France will make Dallas/Fort Worth its newest U.S. destination, returning to the airport after an absence of nearly 18 years.

Flights to the carrier’s Paris Charles de Gaulle hub begin March 31, with Air France offering up to five flights a week on 224-seat Airbus A330 widebody jets. The service will run through Oct. 25, wrapping up before the typically lower-demand winter schedule.

The move brings Air France back to Dallas/Fort Worth for the first time since November 2001, when its flights ended shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Air France will be the 16th international airline to fly from DFW.

FULL REPORT: Air France returning to Dallas/Fort Worth for first time since 2001

Japan Airlines to fly nonstop from Seattle to Tokyo

Japan Airlines (JAL) will begin flying to Seattle in March, a move that will bring the carrier back to the city for the first time since 1992.

JAL’s return to Seattle will come March 31, when the airline launches daily service to Tokyo Narita. JAL will fly the route with its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

JAL will become the third airline to fly nonstop between Seattle and Tokyo Narita, joining Delta and Japanese rival All Nippon Airways (ANA).

FULL REPORT: Japan Airlines to fly nonstop from Seattle to Tokyo

Delta partner WestJet adds Atlanta flights

Canadian carrier WestJet has announced Atlanta as its newest U.S. destination.

The airline will begin flying to the world’s busiest airport on March 3, offering six weekly flights to its hub in Calgary on Boeing 737 aircraft. The schedule will increase to daily service on April 7.

WestJet, which has grown to become Canada’s second-biggest airline, is a codeshare and frequent flyer partner of Atlanta-based Delta.

FULL REPORT: Delta partner WestJet adds Atlanta flights

With the new service, WestJet says Calgary customers will be able to book connecting flights on Delta to continue on to destinations such as New Orleans; Memphis, Tennessee; Charleston, South Carolina; and Pensacola, Florida.

WestJet will be the only airline flying nonstop between Atlanta and Calgary.

ARCHIVES: Air France celebrates network 'heart' at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport

Air France touts updates as it marks anniversary of Paris hub
Air France planes at Paris Charles de Gaulle.
A short stay room at the YotelAir transfer hotel at CDG Terminal 2E in the Air France hub.
Activity area in the Air France Kids Solo center.
Books on the shelves in the Instant Paris library are real - and worth a read.
Reading nook in Instant Paris transfer lounge.
Air France's first Boeing 787 "Dreamliner" taxis after landing for delivery at Paris Charles deGaulle airport on Dec. 2, 2016.
Air France crew flanks Franck Terner (Air France CEO), Jean-Marc Janaillac (Air France-KLM Chairman & CEO), + Augustin Romanet, Groupe ADP Chariman & CEO.
A welcome sign at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.
Passengers queue at check-in machines at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport's Terminal on July 27, 2016. Seen in the background is signage for Delta, one of Air France's joint-venture and frequent-flier partners.
Paris Charles de Gaulle airport hopes the face recognition equipment is has purchased will speed lines at passport control.
Day beds in the Instant Paris Transfer Lounge.
The ''Instant Paris" has a hotel, a restaurant, a library, and plenty of places to just relax between flights.
The Kids Solo lounge was created to accomodate the almost 60,000 unaccompanied minors that travel through Air France's CDG hub each year.
There's a refreshment area as well as a restaurant in the Instant Paris transfer lounge.
Before the YotelAir transfer hotel opened, this was the only sleeping area avialable to passengers in CDG Term 2E who had to stay within the terminals on long layovers.
Transfer passengers can book a shower cabin at the YotelAir for a fast refresh.

ARCHIVES: Southwest Airlines' first day of international flying is in the books

Southwest goes international: Scenes from its Caribbean inaugurals
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its second-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 1, 2014.
This plane was the first-ever to fly paying Southwest passengers outside the USA on July 1, 2014, when it operated Flight 1804 from BWI airport to Aruba.
A sign directs Southwest's BWI passengers to international check-in on July 1, 2014. Southwest's first-ever international flights departed BWI later that morning.
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, arrives from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Plane or airline-themed cakes have become common centerpieces at ceremonies to mark new airline service. This cake fashioned in the model of a Southwest 737 is one of the more unique ones. Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica. Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, gets a water-cannon salute upon arriving on July 1, 2014. Passengers from Flight 906 -- Southwest's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- are welcomed on arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014. Southwest placed complimentary snorkels at every seat on its first Caribbean flights – including this flight to Aruba from BWI – on July 1, 2014. Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- prepares to depart BWI on July 1, 2014. Passengers from Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica-- are greeted upon arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014. Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its first-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Aruba on July 1, 2014. Wykeham McNeill (left), Jamaica's Minister of Tourism and Entertainment, and Kevin Krone, Southwest's Chief Marketing Officer, exchange gifts after Flight 906 arrived in Montego Bay on July 1, 2014. Southwest agents check-in passengers in the international queue at BWI on July 1, 2014. The passengers were flying on Southwest's first-ever international flights. Media outlets -- including a CNBC camera crew -- turned out at BWI airport on July 1, 2014, to cover the launch of Southwest's first-ever international flights. Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica. Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks at a BWI press event on July 1, 2014, shortly before she boarded Flight 1804 to Aruba. A boy on Southwest Flight 1804 -- the carrier's first-ever to fly paying passengers outside the USA -- volunteered to help attendants with their duties on the way from BWI airport to Aruba. The white sands of Aruba come into view on July 1, 2014, as Southwest's first-ever international flight nears the end of its four-hour journey from Baltimore/Washington International. And this is what the water-cannon salute looked like from inside Southwest Flight 1804 after it arrived in Aruba from BWI on July 1, 2014. Southwest's first-ever international departure makes its way to the gate after arriving to Aruba and receiving a traiditional water-cannon salute on July 1, 2014. Plane or airline-themed cakes have become common centerpieces at ceremonies to mark new airline service. This cake fashioned in the model of a Southwest 737 is one of the more unique ones. Southwest workers lined up to applaud passengers arrival to Aruba on Flight 1804 from BWI. Aruba tourism officials and media also were on hand. The 737 that operated Flight 1804 -- Southwest's first-ever international departure -- sits at a gate in Aruba after arriving from BWI on July 1, 2014. Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (third from the right), joins Aruba government officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the carrier's first-ever flight to the island on July 1, 2014. The arrival of Southwest to Aruba was a big story for the local media. Passengers play along to a beach theme while awaiting Southwest's first-ever international flights to depart BWI airport on July 1, 2014, for Aruba and Jamaica. Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (left), presents a model Southwest 737 to an Aruba ministry to celebrate Southwest's arrival to Aruba. Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, does her best to slice an intricate ceremonial cake in the shape of a Southwest 737 Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014. Caribbean-themed musical performers were on hand at BWI on July 1, 2014, to help create atmosphere for Southwest’s first international flights -- bound for Aruba, Jamaica and the Bahamas. This Aruba mascot – seen at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014 -- welcomes fliers with a traditional Aruban greeting. Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, talks at a press event at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014. Southwest Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international departure – flies over the Atlantic off the coast of the Carolinas on July 1, 2014, on its way from BWI airport to Aruba Southwest passengers queue up at BWI to board Flight 1804 to Aruba on July 1, 2014. It was Southwest’s first-ever international flight. Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks to Aruban media after Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international flight – landed in Aruba on July 1, 2014.

