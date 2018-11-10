Eli Manning has some coaching tips for kids, but they have nothing to do with throwing the perfect spiral. Instead, the New York Giants quarterback is encouraging young people to learn about finance by helping promote a brand-new version of a trivia-based video game from Visa called "Financial Football 3.0."

Manning doesn’t appear in the game itself, but his participation, and that of his rookie teammate running back Saquon Barcley, is part of a longstanding NFL partnership with the global payments company. The app, which I got to play alongside Manning, is available as a free download for Android, iOS, Windows and Mac – Manning not included.

Players choose a favorite NFL team and try to move the ball down the field, or stop the other team from doing so, by correctly answering a series of multiple choice or true/false financial questions. The topics include budgeting, identify theft, debt, credit, financial institutions, and life events.

Now, we're not exactly talking "Madden"-level graphics here, but that’s beside the point.

In this true/false question in Financial Football, `false' is the correct answer.

You can select from 42 offensive plays, including running and passing options, and when the other team has the ball, choose a defensive alignment as well. The reality, though, is that you don't really have to understand much about football since the point is more about getting the score on finance.

A sample question inside Financial Football. Do you know the answer?

It's possible to play solo or you can go head to head against a friend, choosing among three levels of question difficulty: Rookie (ages 11–14), Pro (14–18) and Hall of Fame (18+). There are some 2000 questions in all, in both English and Spanish.

Samples:

“If fraud is suspected, the IRS can ask you for documentation related to your tax return—1) For up to 20 years, 2) Indefinitely, 3) For up to 3 years, 4) For up to 5 years.

Or this:

True or false: “An overdraft fee is what you pay when your credit card payment is late.”

(See below for answers.)

You must answer questions within a designated time, lest you get flagged for delay of game. Get a question wrong, and your QB may get sacked or intercepted.

“It’s tough. I definitely miss a few,” Manning joked just before we teamed up to play his Giants versus the New York Jets.

(Giants fans lamenting the team's 1 and 5 start would say that Manning is missing his share on the football field, too.)

Some questions are definitely more obscure than others and hit terms that may not only be unfamiliar to kids, and to some adults as well (think HELOC and Chapter 11).

Visa is also working with schools; and there are links in the game where educators can find learning modules to download. Incidentally, the game is a companion to "Financial Soccer," which Visa says is currently available in 43 countries and 17 languages. And though Financial Football itself isn't new, this is the first time it has been updated in eight years.

Manning says he played some Nintendo as a kid, but he doesn’t consider himself as much of a video gamer.

But he is keen on imparting financial literacy, not only to his own kids but to fellow athletes. “In the NFL, you only get 17 paychecks,” he says. “All of a sudden that season ends, hopefully in February. Until September, no more checks are coming in. You have to manage that for the whole year.”

Manning’s own approach to finance is conservative. His father, Archie, himself an NFL quarterback back in the day, schooled Eli and brothers, including retired quarterback Peyton, on the importance of saving. “His No. 1 phrase when it came to finance and really football,” the younger Manning says, “was 'you never go broke taking a profit.’”

(The answer to the IRS/fraud question is, “2) Indefinitely.” The answer to the overdraft question is “false.”)

Email: ebaig@usatoday.com; Follow USA TODAY Personal Tech Columnist @edbaig on Twitter

