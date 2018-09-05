CINCINNATI — It will be populist vs. populist in Ohio's Senate race.

Ohio's U. S. Senate race will test what happens when a Trump-emulating populist Republican faces off against a Democrat already regarded as a populist.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Waverly, beat Cleveland-area banker Mike Gibbons Tuesday evening in the GOP primary. Renacci was ahead 47 percent to 32 percent with 83 percent of the precincts reporting.

Republicans didn't embrace Renacci across Ohio. Renacci won most of his support from Cincinnati, Dayton and Cleveland. Gibbons won a diagonal stretch of counties from Toledo in the Northwest through Columbus to southeastern Ohio.

Renacci will face a tougher challenge in the coming months as he tries to oust incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Renacci, who represents a northern Ohio district, spent more than a year earning the president's endorsement. Renacci flew with the president on Air Force One and stood by his side during a visit by Trump to Cincinnati. He finally got the endorsement April 24 when Trump tweeted, "I need Jim very badly to help our agenda and keep making America great again! He will be a fantastic Senator for the great state of Ohio and has my full endorsement."

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted his congratulations to Renacci Tuesday night and pledged Trump and him will support Renacci.

"I was for Jim Renacci before it was cool–back when we served together in the House," Pence said.

Congrats to my friend @JimRenacci on his #OHSen primary win tonight. I was for Jim Renacci before it was cool – back when we served together in the House. @RealDonaldTrump and I are with you & look forward to working with you in the US Senate. #MAGA 🇺🇸 — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) May 9, 2018

Trump won Ohio by eight percentage points. Brown can't ignore the increasing Republican hold on Ohio politics, wrote Kyle Kondik, who works at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics and is managing editor of political forecasting newsletter Sabato's Crystal Ball.

"With Ohio changing, Brown cannot leave anything to chance," Kondik wrote in his column last week.

Most political experts predict Brown will retain his seat. Kondik lists Ohio leaning Democrat, as do most pundits.

Brown led Renacci 41 percent to 29 percent in the most recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University in March.

And Trump might work in Brown's favor. Animosity towards Trump has motivated Democrats this year in other states. Even in the Republican stronghold of Northern Kentucky, Democrats for the first time in 24 years have fielded candidates in every state House and Senate race.

Trump remains popular with Ohio Republicans but less so with the general public. A poll in January by Fallon Research in Columbus showed 52 percent of Ohioans disapproved of the Trump, compared to only 22 percent of Republicans.

"Trump definitely further energizes Democrats," said Jennifer Duffy, who covers the Senate for the Cook Political Report. "Expect the Democrats to use it."

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Which style will people like more?

Both Renacci and Brown have different populist styles. Renacci's mirrors Trump's maverick businessman and outsider image, even though he's been a congressman since 2011. Renacci released campaign videos of him riding around the state on a motorcycle. He emphasizes his past as a business owner, where he said he made a fortune selling cars and running nursing homes. He talks less of his experience in Congress.

For his part, Renacci ranked in the top 15 percent of most conservative members of the House, coming in 55th most conservative, according to Govtrack.us, which tracks legislation and votes by members of Congress.

He's sided with Trump 92 percent of the time, data analysis site FiveThirtyEight reported.

For Brown, his breezy, conversational-style of campaigning and down-to-earth persona punctuated with his gravelly voice has allowed him to stay in the Senate since 2007.

His success in a swing state like Ohio has intrigued politicos, especially considering Brown has what many see as a liberal voting record. In 2017, Brown ranked as the 10th most liberal senator, on Govtrack.us.

Brown has the "secret sauce" for Democratic political success, Duffy said. Brown, for example, cheered the steel tariffs Trump imposed on China, hoping it would revitalize the rust belt in Ohio.

"He can embrace populism in a way that allows him to talk trade, allows him to go into the rural more Appalachian part of the state and talk about coal, without getting vilified," Duffy said.

Renacci has a lot to prove

Exactly how big this race will be in the eyes of the national Democratic and Republican parties will depend on Renacci.

Brown has a head start on him. The Senate race was supposed to be a rematch between Brown and Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel. Brown beat Mandel in 2012.

The rematch wasn't meant to be. Mandel in January dropped out of the race suddenly, citing the health of his wife. Renacci, who was vying for the GOP nomination for governor, agreed to switch races.

Before Mandel dropped out, many predicted this Senate race could be the most expensive race in Ohio history. Now experts aren't so sure.

Political experts say it remains to be seen whether Renacci will mount a credible campaign.

"It depends on whether Renacci shows traction. Then it moves up in concern," Duffy said. "Right now, it's not in the top five. We'll see. Disaster can strike at any time."

What extent the National Republican Senatorial Committee will get involved will be determined later in the summer, spokesman Bob Salera told The Enquirer.

It's a winnable race for Renacci, Salera said.

"It is a state President Trump won by 8 points," Salera said. "We feel the incumbent is out of step with the average voters. Generally, if you look at past history, we feel Trump is a net positive in Ohio."

The National Democratic Senatorial Committee didn't respond to a message seeking comment.

A Brown loss could portend nuclear winter for Ohio Democrats.

"If Brown were to lose, that probably would mean Democrats were also getting swept in all the statewide races, which would lead one to question under what circumstances Democrats could win in Ohio again," Kondik wrote.

Follow Scott Wartman on Twitter: @ScottWartman

