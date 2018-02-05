Fantastic mustaches in this White House are like immortals in Highlander: There can be only one.

With John Bolton (walrus) joining as President Trump's national security adviser in March, it was only a matter of time before equilibrium hit. That meant the retirement of lawyer Ty Cobb (handlebar), whose departure from Trump's legal team tackling the Russia investigation will leave it nearly turned over from the start of special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry nearly one year ago.

Cobb pushed for Trump to cooperate with Mueller's inquiry, at least providing written answers to questions from investigators. Now a Trump testimony may be less likely.

That glowing note on Trump's health? Trump wrote it, his doctor says

The man who spent decades as Trump's personal doctor said the absurd statement on his health attributed to the physician in 2015 was actually penned by the then-candidate himself. Dr. Harold Bornstein's admission that he did not write the note describing Trump as "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency" came Tuesday to CNN. The doctor also recently told NBC news that Trump had his office "raided" by three "large men" who confiscated his files two days after Bornstein admitted to prescribing Trump a hair-growth treatment in 2017.

Trump voters think he's lying about Stormy Daniels. And no, they don't really care.

Americans who voted for the president say they don't believe his denial of the adult film star's claim that she had a 2006 affair with Trump, the same year that Melania Trump gave birth to their son Barron. But that hasn't tempered their sky-high support for the president. That's according to the USA TODAY Trump Voter Panel, a free-floating focus group of 25 people nationwide who cast ballots for the president and now weigh in on the his performance every few months.

Incidentally, a study published Wednesday by the American Sociological Review found that Trump supporters justified Trump’s lies as a form of "symbolic protest."

Elsewhere in politics

