A woman rescued last summer by the Oregon Coast Guard in Florence after a four-day disappearance has been charged with 96 felonies.

Heather Mae Mounce, 28, is facing 62 counts of identity theft, 24 counts of criminal mistreatment and 10 other charges filed last week in the Polk County Circuit Court.

Mounce reportedly stole several thousands of dollars from the Dallas Retirement Village, Oregon Center for Nursing and OpenRoad Transportation, as well as the identity of an "elderly and dependent" man in her care, Antony Emil Britt, according to court documents.

She is accused of using Britt's information "with the intent to deceive or defraud, convert to defendant’s own use, create, obtain, possess, transfer and utter personal identification of" multiple businesses, such as Oregonian Media Group, Career Builder, Monster.com/Monster Worldwide and Survey Monkey, documents state.

The charges date back to September 2013 and continue until July 14.

Her arraignment is scheduled for 1:14 p.m. Aug. 14. She has not been arrested.

Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton said law enforcement began investigating the case in 2017. He declined to comment further.

Mounce was reported as a missing person Aug. 12, 2017, after her car was found abandoned along Highway 101.

Four days later, her then husband found her stranded on a cliff near Sea Lion Caves north of Florence.

Mounce was airlifted off the ridge by a helicopter crew. She had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

