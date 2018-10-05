WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan is trying to quiet a rebellion among a handful of moderate Republicans seeking to force a vote on a bipartisan immigration bill.

Ryan said the push from a rump faction of Republicans would give power to House Democrats — for an immigration measure will never win the president's signature and is strongly opposed by hard-line conservatives.

“We never want to turn the floor over to the minority,” the Wisconsin Republican told reporters Thursday. “What I don’t want to do is start a process that just ends up with a veto." ."

At issue is the fate of nearly 700,000 so-called DREAMers, undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children who have been in limbo ever since President Trump ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program last year. Federal courts have forced the administration to keep the program going at least for now, with a possible Supreme Court showdown later this year.

Democrats have tried to force a vote on legislation to shield the DREAMers from deportation and grant them legal status in the U.S., but they don't control the House or the Senate so have limited power to advance such legislation.

But earlier this week, a handful of centrist Republicans gave the immigration measure a boost. .The group used a rare congressional maneuver on Wednesday to try to force the House to vote on a series of bills to protect the DREAMers.

Reps. Carlos Curbelo of Florida, Jeff Denham of California and Will Hurd of Texas filed what's known as a "discharge petition." If a majority of House members sign on to the discharge petition, it goes straight to the House floor, bypassing the committee process and House leadership.

In order to pull it off, 218 lawmakers would need to sign on. There are 193 Democrats and most, if not all, are expected to sign on. So 25 Republicans would need to break with Ryan to trigger a floor vote. As of Thursday afternoon, 18 GOP House members had put their names on the petition.

“Going down a path and having some kind of spectacle on the floor that just results in a veto doesn’t solve the problem,” Ryan said.

Members of the rebel group informed Ryan of their plans Tuesday, before they filed the petition, Denham said. He characterized the conversation with Ryan as “difficult” but said they were running out of time to act.

"We are well aware that the speaker's preference was to not have this process," Curbelo said Wednesday.

The sponsors of the petition want a vote on what they say is a compromise bill that would grant U.S. citizenship to some DREAMers and strengthen border security.

But they're proposing a "Queen of the Hill" process that would allow for votes on a total of four different DACA proposals. The one that receives the most votes would win.

The sponsors of the petition say Ryan would get to choose one of the four bills. Another bill would be the DREAM Act, which would grant U.S. citizenship to the DREAMers and has broad support among Democrats.

Conservatives could push for a vote on legislation sponsored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which would cut legal immigration, strengthen border security and provide temporary legal status on a renewable basis.

The president has said he would support protections for DACA recipients, but in exchange he wants cuts to legal immigration and increased border security, among other things.

Contributing: Deirdre Shesgreen

