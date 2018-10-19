Signage outside Proctor & Gamble corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI – Procter & Gamble reported Friday its strongest quarter in five years as consumers snapped up products from Tide detergent to Pampers diapers.

P&G said organic sales rose a robust 4 percent – the closely watched metric excludes the impacts of foreign exchange, divestitures or acquisitions.

Chief financial officer Jon Moeller said P&G hasn't seen such a quarter in half a decade. On a media conference call, he hesitated calling one quarter's results a "breakout," but said the solid results were welcome after P&G's long and continuing turnaround efforts.

"It's clearly a very strong... satisfying quarter," Moeller said. P&G had not reported a gain as large as 4 percent in organic sales in five years.

P&G's organic sales rebounded in the U.S. and continued to grow in No. 2 market China, both up 4 percent. Worldwide developed markets in North America, Western Europe and Japan were up 3 percent while developing markets from Brazil to India were up 5 percent, Moeller said.

Yet, a stronger U.S. dollar cut the Cincinnati-based consumer giant's top line, prompting it to trim its fiscal year forecast. The company predicted foreign exchange rates will chop 3 to 4 percent off total sales – that suggests a $2 billion to $2.7 billion impact.

P&G reported a $3.2 billion profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 – up 12 percent from the same period a year ago. Total sales were $16.7 billion, virtually unchanged from the same period a year ago. The results beat Wall Street forecasts.

P&G sales volume surged 3 percent, although currency rates erased the increase.

“We generated strong consumption, organic volume and organic sales in the first quarter," said CEO David Taylor.

P&G's stock surged on the sales improvement excluding currency rates: up 4.5 percent or $3.61 to $83.85 in pre-market trading.

P&G cut its sales forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. The company said sales for the year would range between a 2 percent decline to flat, versus a previous guidance of unchanged to up 1 percent.

Interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve are expected to strengthen the U.S. Dollar, which is expected to pressure P&G's sales this year.

P&G, which does 60 percent of its business outside the U.S., is one of the 20-25 most vulnerable companies on the S&P 500 Index to foreign exchange pressures.

The company maintained its organic sales target to increase by 2 to 3 percent during this fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2019.

Wall Street analysts expected P&G would generate a $2.9 billion profit before one-time items on sales of $16.6 billion, according to Zacks Research. Last year, P&G reported a $2.9 billion profit on sales of $16.7 billion for the same quarter.

Squeezed by rising commodity costs, P&G said in July it would increase North American prices for paper products: Pampers diapers, Bounty paper towels, Charmin toilet paper and Puffs tissues. The average list price will rise 4 percent for Pampers and 5 percent on Bounty, Charmin and Puffs.

The latest results come at a time when P&G is under intensified pressure to jump-start sales growth. Hedge fund investor Nelson Peltz joined the board this spring after a bitter proxy fight last year over the pace of the company's turnaround.

Peltz won almost half of shareholder votes, campaigning to slash management layers and reduce major business units from five to three.

In June, Peltz said his turnaround proposals were under "serious consideration" by his fellow board members. P&G's disappointing results may have strengthened his hand to lobby for potential cuts.

In August, P&G disclosed it has shrunk its worldwide payroll to 92,000 – the smallest since the 1990s. The company employs 10,000 in Greater Cincinnati.

P&G has cut 36,000 jobs since it first announced major layoffs in the spring of 2012. That's a nearly 29 percent headcount reduction achieved through a combination of layoffs and business unit sales.

Taylor has pledged another $10 billion in cost cuts by 2021. A major portion of those savings is coming from P&G's move to fewer, larger and more automated factories.

