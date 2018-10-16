Dads catch a lot of crap when they don't participate in the child-rearing duties. 

So this tweet by TV host Pier Morgan is infuriating and an insult to good dads everywhere: 

He said that fathers who CARRY THEIR CHILDREN are somehow not masculine.

"Oh 007," Morgan said of a pic in which Craig, the current James Bond, is seen cradling his weeks-old daughter next to his chest. "...not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond."

What in all that is holy and honorable about fathers?  

Needless to say, people were eager to give Morgan a lesson on modern manhood

Put your bib on because this is going to be delicious clapback.  

Even Captain America, Chris Evans, could see that criticizing Craig's manhood actually said more about Morgan than it said about Craig:  

Morgan explains himself

Morgan explained in later tweets that it's not so much the carrying of an infant he takes issue with. It's carrying a baby in a "papoose," also what the British call a baby carrier, or that genius piece of ingenuity expressly designed to tote babies. Really???

No, no, no. You're ridiculous!

