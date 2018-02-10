On Tuesday, we're talking about the federal minimum wage (did you know it's just $7.25?), starting the five-week countdown to the midterm elections, and thinking about news far beyond our galaxy.

But first, do you even lift, bro? A flight was diverted because a passenger wouldn't stop doing pull-ups from the overhead bins.

Here are the headlines.

Amazon's prices are going up (but not for its customers)

Amazon made a major delivery Tuesday, this time for its employees: a $15 hourly minimum wage. The e-tailing giant had recently been the target of criticism from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who said Amazon doesn't pay its lower-level employees a fair wage. Did Amazon cave to political pressure? CEO Jeff Bezos said, "We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we wanted to lead." The company wants its change to nudge the federal minimum wage up from its current $7.25. If $15 an hour became the federal rate, which works out to $31,200 a year for full-time employees, nearly one in three U.S. workers – or 41 million in total – would see an increase in their paycheck. Cha-ching! (The wage hike also comes as Amazon is still searching for a home for its second U.S. headquarters.)

The countdown begins

Five weeks before Election Day, the primaries for the midterms have proved this: President Donald Trump is the unchallenged leader of the Republican Party. The party's leading edge is distinctly Trumpian, overwhelmingly white and mostly male. Trump’s endorsement propelled some long-shot contenders to win nominations, and almost no successful new GOP congressional candidate criticized the president. They seemed to follow a mother's maxim: If they didn’t have something nice to say about Trump, they said nothing at all about him.

But speaking of criticism ...

President Trump insulted a woman reporter Monday, telling her, "I know you're not thinking. You never do." before she asked a question. (Don't believe us? Check the transcript.)

According to a new nonpartisan Pew Research Center poll, Trump is deeply unpopular across the globe, holding the most negative rating among five world leaders. And it's not just Trump. Attitudes toward America are at historic lows.

Before we wrap up here with politics

While we wait for the FBI to finish its investigation and a Senate vote to be scheduled on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, here's what we're reading:

Moving to ... the hunt for Planet X

This object is billions of miles beyond Pluto, but its existence brings scientists even closer in their mission to find Planet X, a world that could have a mass 10 times that of Earth. A 200-mile-wide rock named 2015 TG387 could be an exciting clue for scientists. If anything, it points toward evidence that there may be thousands like it out in the solar system, potentially leading to the Super-Earth. We're super into that.

Earlier this year, the search for Planet X led the same scientists to discover 12 additional moons of Jupiter.

Stay safe out there

PSA: Think twice before you consider a Google search of actress Ruby Rose.

Internet security company McAfee crowned Rose as the most dangerous celebrity to search in 2018, which means online results on her generate more risky links to malicious websites than any other A-lister. The "Orange Is the New Black" actress, recently cast in the title role in the CW series "Batwoman," replaces singer Avril Lavigne at the top of the list, followed by reality TV star Kristin Cavallari in second and actress Marion Cotillard in third.

The Short List is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. This week, it's brought to you by editors Mary Nahorniak and Teresa Lo.

