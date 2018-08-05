Arthur Ream, who killed 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki, in 1986 stands before Judge Mary Chranowski on Thursday, August 7, 2008, at Macomb County Circuit Court in Mt. Clemens, Mich. Ream led investigators to Cindy's body last month. LINDA RADIN/Special to the Free Press

Linda Radin, Special to the Detroit Free Press

DETROIT — Authorities excavating a wooded area in Macomb Township for the remains of a 12-year-old Warren girl last seen in 1979 are also looking for the bodies of up to five others who have been reported missing over the years.

The FBI and local multiple police agencies are involved in the dig that began Monday and may last several more days in a wooded, swampy area near 23 Mile Road and North Avenue. It's the same site where a murdered 13-year-old girl's body was found 10 years ago.

Now investigators are back digging at the site, looking for the remains of four to six additional victims, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Tuesday. Among the possible victims is 12-year-old Kimberly King of Warren, who disappeared in 1979.

Other possible cases are of Kellie Brownlee, who was 17 when she last seen at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi in 1982, and Kim Larrow, who was 15 when she disappeared in 1981 in Canton, Dwyer said. He declined to name any other possible victims.

This is a photo of Cindy Zarzycki at about age 13, around the time she went missing in 1986. Her killer, Arthur Ream, is to be sentenced Aug. 7, 2008, presumably to life in prison because a jury convicted him of first-degree murder, despite there not yet being a body to confirm the girl was dead. After the verdict, Ream lead investigators to Cindy's burial site along 23 Mile Road in Macomb Township.

Amber Hunt, Detroit Free Press

Dwyer said investigators believe the girls were all killed by Arthur Ream, now 68, who was sentenced to life in prison for the 1986 murder of Cindy Zarzycki of Eastpointe. After his conviction in 2008, Ream led police to the teen's body, which was found in the same site where the dig is being conducted this week.

Dwyer said police reopened the Kimberly King investigation, which was considered a cold case, several months ago.

"The key is we want to bring closure to the family of the victims," he said.

He said there was no connection between the girls; they didn't know each other. Dwyer said he believes they were "different targets in different areas" by the suspect in this case.

"It was more a case of opportunity," Dwyer said.

Dwyer said authorities talked with Ream several times and that Ream flunked a polygraph exam. Dwyer said authorities believe that the 23 Mile and North Avenue location is a "grave site" where four to six young girls are buried.

Dwyer said "recovery efforts" may take two to three days longer. The agencies involved include the FBI, state police, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and Warren Police.

He said that Monday was spent removing brush and trees, clearing three areas authorities identified. He said the site is 2 acres, but "it boils down" probably to 100 square yards or so.

"We're not in a hurry. We're gonna systemically do it," Dwyer said. "We don't have a time set. We'll go over the area we identified."

Dwyer declined to detail how authorities determined the site, adding that information will be released after the search is completed. He said the search equipment includes two backhoes.

Dwyer said no remains have been found by Tuesday evening and authorities plan to return to the site Wednesday morning.

"We're doing a grid on it, and it takes time. It's being done very meticulously," he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

