Time to arm up or head for the hills. The human-hunting alien Predator is back, and badder than ever.

The first trailer of Shane Black's The Predator (in theaters Sept. 14) arrived Thursday, rebooting a franchise that started with Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1987 action classic Predator.

As the meaner, stronger alien makes a crash landing on Earth, scientist Casey Bracket (Olivia Munn) warns, "I think they are attempting hybridization. ... They are upgrading on every planet they visit."

This is bad news for the special forces lead by Quinn McKenna (Boyd Holbrook), a team that includes Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane and Augusto Aguiliera. They have the daunting task of taking down the beast.

Olivia Munn and Jacob Tremblay star in "The Predator."

20th Century Fox

It ain't pretty dealing with the alien's new multi-knife hand feature.

However, the government seems to suspect that someone on the inside could "pose a threat." The plot thickens. Especially as McKenna's son (Jacob Tremblay) seems to have a lot of alien knowledge.

