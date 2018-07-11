WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump had a confrontational exchange with White House reporters Wednesday during a news conference to discuss the results of Tuesday's election.

Trump refused to answer a followup question from CNN reporter Robert Acosta, who persisted in his attempt to ask the president about the Russia investigation. Trump spoke loudly over Acosta and demanded he hand over the microphone.

"That's enough," Trump said repeatedly as Acosta continued to try and ask his question.

When a White House aide attempted to take the mic from him, Acosta yanked it back.

"On the Russia investigation, are you concerned that you may .,, ?" Acosta said before Trump interupted him, saying, "I'm not concerned about anything with the Russia investigation because it's a hoax."

