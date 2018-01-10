WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump used a rally Monday in Tennessee to attack three potential Democratic rivals in the 2020 presidential election, veering off his usual focus on the more immediate midterm elections.

Speaking at a rally in Johnson City for Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Senate campaign, the president slammed former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, criticizing each specifically.

“They got some real beauties going,” Trump said of the potential Democratic field.

Speaking of Booker, Trump reiterated remarks earlier in the day in which he criticized the New Jersey senator for a 1992 column he wrote in The Stanford Daily. In the piece, Booker described his high school attempt at "stealing second."

"See some of the things he wrote when he was young about women," Trump said of Booker.

Trump then went after the former vice president, describing him as "1 percent Biden" until former President Barack Obama "took him off the trash heap." He said that the Democrats had moved so far to the left that even Warren, the Massachusetts liberal, is "considered a conservative."

