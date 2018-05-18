In the aftermath of a shooting that left multiple dead at a Texas high school, President Trump on Friday tweeted his condolences.
"School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!" Trump said.
The president's tweet came after several news outlets reported multiple fatalities after a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. The gunman was later arrested.
On average, there has been one school shooting a week in the United States in 2018 alone, according to CNN. But Trump doesn't tweet about every incident, and it's unclear why he comments on certain situations.
In January, he tweeted about the school shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., which left two people dead and several others injured.
And in February, he tweeted about the now infamous Parkland, Fla., shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a gunman killed 17 people.
