Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed Wednesday their choices for bridesmaids and pageboys for their upcoming wedding — and it's a kids-only affair.

The bridal party will feature: Princess Charlotte (3); Florence van Cutsem (3, Harry's goddaughter); Remi Litt (6, Markle's goddaughter); Rylan Litt (7, Markle's goddaughter); Ivy Mulroney (4); and Zalie Warren (2 , Harry's goddaughter)

The page boys are Prince George (4), Jasper Dyer (6, Harry's godson), Brian Mulroney (7) and John Mulroney (7).



Kensington Palace said that details about the bridesmaids’ dresses and the page boys’ uniforms will be made available on the day of the wedding — this Saturday.

