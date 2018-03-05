Cruise ship tours: Princess Cruises' Regal Princess Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean. 01 / 94 Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean. 01 / 94

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Princess Cruises has announced plans for another around-the-world voyage that will take place in 2020.

The 111-day sailing on the Pacific Princess will kick off Jan. 5, 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and include stops in 42 ports in 26 countries. It'll end April 26, 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale.

Pacific Princess already is scheduled to operate a 111-day voyage around the world in early 2019. While identical in length, the new trip involves a slightly different route around the globe.

The 2020 sailing will start with a passage through the Panama Canal to the west coast of Central America as the Pacific Princess heads to Los Angeles. From there, the 688-passenger ship will cross the Pacific to Hawaii, French Polynesia, New Zealand and Australia before turning northward to Asia for stops in such destinations as Bali, Indonesia; Singapore; and Phuket, Thailand.

RELATED: Viking unveils plan for record-long world cruise

Continuing westward, Pacific Princess will visit Sri Lanka, the Maldives and the Seychelles on its way to South Africa. Other stops in Africa will include Madagascar and Namibia. Leaving Africa, the vessel will cross the Atlantic to Brazil and French Guiana in South America before crossing the Caribbean back to Ft. Lauderdale.

The voyage includes visits to 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 12 late-night stays in such ports as Melbourne, Australia and Phuket. The sailing will cover 34,287 nautical miles in all and include four crossings of the equator.

Fares for the trip start at $22,999 per person, based on double occupancy and not including taxes, fees and port charges.

While Princess has offered lengthy world cruises for many years, the 53-year-old line only began offering full circumnavigations of the globe in 2015.

Built in 1999 for now-defunct Renaissance Cruises and later acquired by Princess, Pacific Princess is the line's smallest ship. For a deck-by-deck tour of a Princess ship, scroll through the carousel at the top of this story.

USA TODAY Cruises: Inside the Princess ships that made cruising history

Inside the Princess ships that made cruising history Princess sprang from much humbler beginnings in 1965, when Seattle-based travel entrepreneur Stanley MacDonald decided to charter a ship for a season of cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera. The venture would be named for the chartered liner, Canadian Pacific Rail’s Princess Patricia, which was designed to sail the Inside Passage from Vancouver. 01 / 100 Princess sprang from much humbler beginnings in 1965, when Seattle-based travel entrepreneur Stanley MacDonald decided to charter a ship for a season of cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera. The venture would be named for the chartered liner, Canadian Pacific Rail’s Princess Patricia, which was designed to sail the Inside Passage from Vancouver. 01 / 100

USA TODAY Cruises: The 25 most beautiful cruise vessels