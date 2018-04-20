MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Grace Lauson will shoot at least 500 photos on her iPhone on prom night.

There are the pre-photos at home, the party, the after-party and more — so many shots to light up her Instagram.

High school prom night photos are now "a bigger deal because of social media," says Lauson, 17, a senior at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach. "Everything is all revolving around pictures now, so it's very important to get the right one."

Here are 10 tips to get those Insta-worthy prom night shots.

The Classic

Think prom and you probably see the image of a nicely dressed and coifed couple, standing side to side, looking fabulous. That's your key shot. Have the couple stand next to each, back up straight, at a 45 degree angle to each other, looking straight onto the camera and smiling. Our subjects can clasp hands, put their hands on each other's shoulders or hug.

Bash Alexiades and Grace Lauson pose for mock prom photos in Manhattan Beach

The Corsage shot

Speaking of classic, the other key shot from prom night shows the guy pinning the corsage. Get that, and a close up of the flower.

Bash Alexiades and India Pearman do a mock corsage shot for pre-prom photos

The Stairway shot

It's another classic, should the parent happen to live in a home with an upstairs. The prom couple and a double or triple date, all lining up together up the stairs.

An example of why to not shoot a portrait in front of a window. You won't be able to see the subject's faces.

Don't shoot in front of a window

Do so, and the background is blown out, as the smartphone will expose for the window, not the couple. Move the subject into better light, with as few distractions as possible behind.

Natural light always the best

We took our models, Grace and Bash Alexiades, in front of a blank wall outside. We also found a spot in the shade, which is where cameras and smartphones perform best.

Catherine Boudreau, Colton Sizemore, India Pearman, Bash Alexiades and Grace Lauson pose for a prom selfie

Find distraction free backgrounds

Who wants to see our prom heroes with books, candlesticks and the like sticking out of their heads? Look for a black wall is key. Even if it's just a sliver, it should be enough for you to hone in on the couple for a great portrait.

When all else fails, selfie stick

If the parent or friend isn't there to snap the photo, there's always the selfie stick. They're low-cost, (usually around $10 or $15), easy to operate, and can help to get the couple shot done. Our best selfie tip: use the timer. It's hard to position the smartphone to have you look your best instantly, but by turning on the timer (usually 3 or 10 seconds) on the smartphone and then clicking the shutter, you have more time to get into optimum position. (A tripod is even easier to set up and you'll be hands free. You can pick up basic models for as little as $25.)

Get out the flashlight, seriously

When you're shooting inside, and have dim light, get out the flashlight to lighten up the image. Your best bet is with one of the many, free flashlight apps available for smartphones. Have a friend hold up the phone to your faces at eye level. If it's below the couple, they'll get the "Frankenstein" look. Overhead isn't as people pleasing either. If you want to use an actual, real flashlight, that will do the trick if you hold it further back and don't blind the couple with it right in their faces. That, of course, would produce the deer in the headlights look.

Go candid

Lauson says this is a big trend among her peers. It's posing for photos, "without acting like you're taking them," she says, and produces fun expressions.

Download an app for editing

With 500 photos planned for prom night, Lauson is going to need help sifting through so many, and adding filters and text to jazz up the images. She and her friends swear by VSCO Cam, which is free, but charges for extra filters. We're huge fans of the Adobe Lightroom Mobile app, which is also free. It doesn't have as many filters as VSCO, but for us, just the right ones to dramatically improve a photo within seconds.

