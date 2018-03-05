The C-130 Hercules that nosedived onto a Georgia highway, killing all nine Puerto Rican airmen aboard, was an aging aircraft used by the Puerto Rico National Guard after last year's hurricanes and was on its final flight Wednesday en route to retirement in Arizona.

All nine crew members had helped with hurricane recovery efforts as part of the 198th Fighter Squadron, nicknamed the Bucaneros, which flies out of Base Muniz in the northern coastal city of Carolina, according to the Guard's Adjutant General Isabelo Rivera. The plane belonged to the Guard's 156th Air Wing.

The plane, which Rivera said last received maintenance at the military base in Savannah in April, crashed onto Georgia’s Highway 21 moments after taking off from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Video from a security camera shows the plane suddenly nosediving into the ground. followed by huge, billowing black smoke. The crash spread jet fuel across the highway and touched off small fires along the roadway, but no people or vehicles were hit on the ground.

Last year, the squadron had used the plane to rescue Americans from the British Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma, and later supplied food and water to Puerto Ricans after the devastation from Hurricane Maria.

After more than 60 years in service, the plane was en route to Arizona into retirement, reducing the Guard fleet to five similar planes, two of which need maintenance and aren’t being used, Rivera said.

“The planes that we have in Puerto Rico — it’s not news today that they are the oldest planes on inventory” among all National Guard planes nationwide, and they often face delays in getting spare parts shipped to the island, he said.

The U.S. territory’s Gov. Ricardo Rossello expressed his sadness, tweeting that “our prayers are with the families of the Puerto Rican crew.”

President Trump tweeted that he had been briefed on the crash, and sent “thoughts and prayers for the victims, their families and the great men and women of the National Guard.”

Contributing: WXIA-TV, Atlanta; Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com