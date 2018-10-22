WASHINGTON – Russian President Vladimir Putin expects “a detailed explanation” of President Donald Trump’s threat to withdraw from a landmark nuclear weapons treaty, a Kremlin spokesman said Monday.

Trump’s intention to scrap the treaty is sure to be a major flashpoint as John Bolton, Trump’s National Security Adviser, holds a series of meetings with top Russian officials in Moscow on Monday. Bolton arrived there for previously scheduled meetings with Russia’s foreign and defense ministers.

White House officials said Bolton would focus on a broad range of issues, from arms control to the Syrian civil war. But Putin’s spokesman said they will use the meetings to demand answers from Bolton about the fate of the nuclear accord – the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces -- which dates to 1987 and was signed by then-President Ronald Reagan and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.

“Putin has always said that scrapping this document would cause damage to global security and stability," Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader’s spokesman, said Monday, according to the state-controlled media outlet Tass. “We would like to receive a detailed explanation from the U.S.”

Trump accused Russia of violating the treaty and announced he would withdraw the U.S. from the three-decades-old accord during a campaign rally over the weekend. He said Russia is engaged in producing or test-flying ground-launched nuclear cruise missiles with a range of 300 to 3,400 miles, activity the treaty prohibits. Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it has produced and tested such a missile.

In Washington, Trump’s announcement sparked concern among some members of Congress.

“They’re a nuclear power, and I think it’s foolish of us to get out of the INF treaty willy-nilly or flippantly,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told reporters during a conference call Monday. “We should be appointing arms negotiators to work out our differences.”

Senate Foreign Relations chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., told CNN on Sunday that Trump’s decision could undermine other disarmament agreements. He said he hoped Trump would reconsider.

“Maybe this is just a move to say, ‘Look ... if you don't straighten up we're moving out of this’,” Corker said. “... And I hope that's the case."

But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said it was “absolutely the right move” to nix the treaty. "The Russians have been cheating,” Graham said on Fox News.

