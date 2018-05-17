Manafort leaves a federal courthouse.

Jacquelyn Martin, AP

Paul Manafort's former son-in-law, who was reportedly under investigation about his business dealings, has cut a plea deal with the Justice Department.

The agreement, according to multiple outlets, including Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and BuzzFeed News, would require Jeffrey Yohai, Manfort's former business partner and son-in-law, to cooperate with other criminal probes.

The investigation into Yohai and the reported plea deal are under seal and have not been made public, Reuters reported, citing two anonymous sources.

USA TODAY was unable to verify the report.

A plea could add pressure to Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chief, who is battling charges in Virginia and Washington, D.C., related to alleged fraud and an alleged money laundering conspiracy.

Already, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates have pleaded guilty to charges and are said to be cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading a wide-ranging investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Reuters reports that it's unclear whether Yohai's plea deal would require him to cooperate with prosecutors on Manafort's case. But Yohai has met with prosecutors in California, New York and with Mueller's office, according to BuzzFeed.

Manafort has pleaded not guilty in both cases brought by Mueller.

Federal investigations had been examining Yohai's business dealings, including those that involved Manafort.

The New York Times reported in June the FBI was examining the pair and their real estate deals in California and New York. Yohai was accused in a federal lawsuit in 2016 of operating a ponzi scheme and using Manfort's notoriety to recruit clients then defraud them through a web of limited liability companies.

The lawsuit was later dropped.

Yohai was divorced from Manafort’s daughter, Jessica Manafort, last year.

