Republican Kevin Cramer has ousted North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.
Heitkamp narrowly won her first term in the sharply conservative state. She sought a second by portraying herself as a maverick who wasn't afraid to buck her own party - or President Donald Trump.
She warned that Trump's trade war would damage North Dakota farmers and that Cramer's health care policy would hurt North Dakotans.
But Cramer, a three-term congressman, argued that Heitkamp wasn't the conservative the state needs. He stood strongly with Trump, who remains popular in North Dakota.
A race that was already difficult for Heitkamp appeared to become even harder after she voted against Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.