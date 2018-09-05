You haven't heard the Arctic Monkeys quite like this before.

In 2013, the English indie rockers scored a stateside breakthrough with AM, an album of dark, pulsating stadium rock that spawned hit single Do I Wanna Know?, their first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

After a five-year hiatus, the band has done a complete 180 with their stranger, dialed-back sixth effort, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (**½ out of four stars), out Friday. Re-teaming with producer James Ford (Haim, Depeche Mode), frontman Alex Turner trades in piercing guitar for jaunty piano for a waggish, if at times uninspired meditation on fame in the digital age.

"I just wanted to be one of The Strokes. Now look at the mess you made," Turner sings on lounge-y opener Star Treatment, the first of several memorable declarations that reveal a charmingly self-deprecating side of the singer. "I want to make a simple point about peace and love, but in a sexy way that's not obvious," he winks on Science Fiction, which plays into the album's cosmic motif with references to rocket launches, Blade Runner and "the moon's side boob."

The album is at its best in its weirdest, most evocative moments. Singing over a hypnotic base line on the title track, which is named for the site of the first lunar landing, Turner describes stumbling into Jesus into a hotel spa while on a bender, forcing him to question where his life went awry. The frantic Four Out of Five uses an obsession with star ratings as a metaphor for the band's insatiable desire to be liked, while Golden Trunks wades into political commentary, likening politicians to "bendable figures with a fresh new pack of lies" and Trump to a wrestler with his own "theme tune."

But Tranquility Base buckles in its second half under the weight of its own self-importance. Perhaps it's just unfortunate timing, but disillusionment with technology — for better and worse — has been played out in music this past year, in Katy Perry's half-baked "purposeful pop" single Chained to the Rhythm, and on sprawling efforts from alt-rockers Father John Misty (Pure Comedy) and Arcade Fire (Everything Now).

Turner doesn't have anything particularly novel or insightful to say about the subject, and yet it's one of the album's most prominent themes. "No one's on the streets, we moved it all online," he observes on She Looks Like Fun, before wringing his hands that people have metaphorically been sucked into their smartphones on the plodding Batphone. The World's First Ever Monster Truck Flip and The Ultracheese are similarly occupied with modern-day devices and our so-called "friends" on social media, but keep listeners at arm's length with detached vocals and low emotional stakes.

Still, we can't help but admire Arctic Monkeys for doing something as truly out there as Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, when they could have just as easily rehashed AM's sound and grown their fan base tenfold. While we suspect most will enjoy their stay, we also won't judge you for checking out early.

