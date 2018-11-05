'Rick and Morty' isn't going anywhere, as Adult Swim ordered 70 more episodes of the animated hit on Thursday.

The long wait is over for Rick and Morty fans, but it looks like it was worth it: Adult Swim signed on Thursday for 70 more episodes of the popular, critically acclaimed cartoon, a massive renewal order.

The total is more than double the number of episodes produced for the show's first three seasons.

The story of "sociopathic genius scientist" Rick and his "inherently timid grandson," Morty, is the creation of Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland, who had their own way of announcing the pickup in the Adult Swim news release.

"Fans all over the multiverse can rest easy tonight, as show creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland announced while taking a shower this morning on Instagram, that they are heading back to work on their hit animated series, Rick and Morty," according to the release, which added that the two cartoon creators now have a long-term overall deal with the cable network.

Adult Swim will celebrate the renewal with a nationwide tour of the Rickmobile, starting May 17 in Atlanta.

Rick and Morty premiered in 2013 and has run for three seasons to date, with the most recent original episode airing in October.

