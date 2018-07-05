Pedestrians cross Mirdamad Boulevard in north Tehran, Iran, on May 6, 2018. Billions of dollars are on the line for international corporations as President Trump weighs whether to pull America out of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.

Vahid Salemi, AP

The Iran nuclear agreement could remain in place even if President Trump elects to withdraw the U.S. from the deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday.

If other participants in the deal can provide Iran the guarantees it seeks, Rouhani said Iran would not revive its nuclear development, Iran Daily and other news media reported. But he reaffirmed his belief that the United States would suffer "historic remorse" by blowing up the deal.

President Trump has said he will announce by Saturday the fate of the 2015 pact struck with Iran and six world powers.

“If we can get what we want from a deal without America, then Iran will continue to remain committed to the deal," Rouhani said. "What Iran wants is our interests to be guaranteed by non-American signatories. ... Getting rid of America’s mischievous presence will be fine for Iran.”

Signatories to the pact include the U.S., Britain, Russia, France, China and Germany. Leaders have encouraged Trump to support the deal, and Rouhani said Europe should work to preserve it.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he recently met with former secretary of State John Kerry, who helped negotiate the deal while serving under President Barack Obama. Word of the meeting set off Trump, who has railed against the deal since before taking office.

"The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal," Trump tweeted Monday. "He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!"

Rouhani said Iran also is prepared to resume its nuclear activities with more intensity than prior to the nuclear agreement if the deal is ditched. All options are open, he said.

“Necessary directives have been given to the Atomic Energy Organization and I talked to this organization’s senior officials a few days ago,” Rouhani said. Ali Akbar Salehi, Iran’s nuclear chief and a nuclear physicist, has said his agency will resume enriching uranium within days if the agreement is ditched.

Rouhani also said the economic sector has received "the necessary orders" in case sanctions that were removed under the nuclear accord are again slapped on his nation of 80 million people.

"We are not worried about America's cruel decisions," Rouhani said. "We are prepared for all scenarios, and no change will occur in our lives next week."

