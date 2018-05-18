WINDSOR, England — Most of her friends think she’s crazy.

Courtney Young, a 27-year-old social media worker from Toronto, traveled thousands of miles to sleep under British stars on the eve of the royal wedding.

And she's in good company: Americans, Canadians and South Africans are among the intrepid royalists braving the elements to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they ride through Windsor in a horse-drawn, open-top carriage after exchanging their vows.

Young, whose grandmother is from England, was occupying a prime spot on the Long Walk, the sweeping 3-mile, tree-lined path that links Windsor Castle with Snow Hill in Windsor Great Park. Harry and Markle will pass right by her.

Courtney Young, 27, determined to sleep under some British stars tonight so she gets a good spot to see Harry and Meghan on Saturday. She’s not American by the way, not sure if that’s obvious #royalwedding #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/HvvNNQX5Qh — Kim Hjelmgaard (@khjelmgaard) May 18, 2018

“I came to be part of history. The royal family are relevant again and I wanted to be part of that. Will and Kate (Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) started the trend and now that Meghan is joining the family I think they are even more relevant,” she said.

“Meghan’s about to shake this family up. She’s openly talking about women’s rights and feminism and these things that the royal family needs to talk more about.”

Joseph Afrene, 52, originally from Ghana, has lived in southwest London where he works as a security guard for more than 20 years. He arrived in Windsor two days ago. Resplendent in a Union Jack-patterned suit, tie, sunglasses and shoes, Afrene was positioned about 50 feet from Cambridge Gate, where the carriage will return to Windsor Castle.

“I booked a hotel in case they kicked me out (of the Long Walk). But I intend to sleep here. I don’t want to lose this spot,” he said.

"Any time there’s a big royal event I like to come out and show my support. Her Majesty (Queen Elizabeth II) supports multicultural causes and I appreciate that. Now, with Meghan, there will be more of that," he said.

Claire Aston, 74, from west London, was planning on camping overnight close to the castle.

“I did three nights (camping) for William and Kate and three nights for Charles and Diana,” she said.

Clare Aston, 74, is planning on camping overnight near Windsor Castle. She did the same for William and Kate, and Charles and Diana’s nuptials. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/2iJdX76xTP — Jane Onyanga-Omara (@janeomara) May 18, 2018

Laura Kennard, 66, a nurse from Salt Lake City, said she and her daughter traveled to Britain specifically for the wedding and were planning to camp Friday night near the castle. Kennard, whose mother-in-law is English, said she was in Windsor while three months pregnant with her daughter 23 years ago, but was too unwell to enjoy the town.

“It’s just magical and she’s American and that makes me feel more connected. It just feels so full of electricity and people are alive and enjoying themselves. It’s so fun to be part of the whole thing,” Kennard said.

Laura Kennard, from Salt Lake City, travelled to Windsor specifically for the #RoyalWedding and is also camping overnight. #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/cjhicmHQOw — Jane Onyanga-Omara (@janeomara) May 18, 2018

The local authority — or council — in Windsor faced a backlash from the public after a local official suggested that police should remove homeless people so that "aggressive begging and intimidation" and bags and debris do not spoil Harry and Markle's big day.

More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wedding may relocate homeless in ‘caring’ Windsor

Nick Thomas, 27, from Windsor, was sitting with his bedding opposite the castle Friday. He said although police were not moving himand other homeless people from the streets, he just wanted a place to live in his home town.

“I’ve been to the council numerous times — they aren’t helping at all,” he said. “People are getting moved to London, I just want to live in Windsor. I want to work…I’d scrub toilets, I don’t care. I just need somewhere to live first.”

Nick Thomas, 27, says police are allowing him and other homeless people to stay near Windsor Castle, after initial fears that they would be moved. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/xTrRdCkvDG — Jane Onyanga-Omara (@janeomara) May 18, 2018

Andrew Funk, 36, from Houston, Texas, runs Homeless Entrepreneur, a Barcelona-headquartered start-up which also has bases in Madrid and Seattle. Funk's company helps support and train homeless people to find work.

Funk was getting homeless people in Windsor to write messages to the royal couple on a white t-shirt as a wedding gift.

Andrew Funk, who runs start-up @homelesspreneur, says he hopes to give this signed t-shirt to #HarryandMeghan as a wedding gift from Windsor’s homeless. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/uRk6QpaS9j — Jane Onyanga-Omara (@janeomara) May 18, 2018

Funk, who has been homeless himself, said he bought plane tickets to the U.K. when he read the reports about the plight of the town’s homeless.

“We’re not here to make money, we’re here to give homeless people a voice,” he said.

“I want to give this shirt to the royal couple — I want to see how we can get it to them."

Pictures from the royal wedding rehearsal Wedding rehearsal means something different when it's a British royal wedding: It's all about the military, the security services, police, bands and horses that will take part in the ceremonial flourishes that will make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on May 19, 2018, yet another extravaganza to remember. On May 17, soldiers, sailors, airmen, police officers and horses practiced their moves in the streets of Windsor. 01 / 21 Wedding rehearsal means something different when it's a British royal wedding: It's all about the military, the security services, police, bands and horses that will take part in the ceremonial flourishes that will make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on May 19, 2018, yet another extravaganza to remember. On May 17, soldiers, sailors, airmen, police officers and horses practiced their moves in the streets of Windsor. 01 / 21

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com