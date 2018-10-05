Rudy Giuliani has stepped down from the law firm Greenberg Traurig, in order to focus on President Trump's legal issues and the ongoing Russia investigation.

Giuliani, who started with the firm in 2016, originally had taken temporary leave to work as one of Trump's lawyers.

"In light of the pressing demands of the (special counsel Robert) Mueller investigation, I believe it is in everyone's best interest that I make it a permanent resignation," he said in a statement. "This way, my sole concentration can be on this critically important matter for our country."

Richard Rosenbaum, the firm's executive chairman, said Giuliani had determined it was "best for him to resign" after realizing his work for Trump was "all consuming."

"I have a great deal of respect for the Mayor's incredible career and what he has done for New York City and our country for many years and consider him a friend," he said in a statement.

Since joining Trump's legal team a few weeks ago, Giuliani has made a splash, from saying he wanted to negotiate an end to special counsel Mueller's probe to acknowledging that Trump had paid attorney Michael Cohen back for making a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Rudy Giuliani: Former New York City Mayor Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during the 2016 Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Giuliani endorsed and campaigned with then-candidate Donald Trump. In April 2018, Giuliani joined the legal team defending President Trump in the special counsel's Russia investigation. 01 / 16 Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during the 2016 Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Giuliani endorsed and campaigned with then-candidate Donald Trump. In April 2018, Giuliani joined the legal team defending President Trump in the special counsel's Russia investigation. 01 / 16

