Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Ellis Ross returns to host the American Music Awards on Tuesday.

Image Group LA, ABC

TV

Tune in: Tracee Ellis Ross returns to host the American Music Awards, broadcast live on Tuesday at 8 EDT/PDT on ABC. Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign are set to perform.

FILM

Go to: "First Man," starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy, opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. The film looks at the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong (Gosling) and his famed mission to the become the first man on the moon. The film also stars Jason Clarke, Pablo Schreiber and Kyle Chandler.

US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of "Skyscraper."

AFP/Getty Images

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: "Skyscraper" is available Tuesday. The film follows former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader Will Sawyer (Dwayne Johnson), who is framed for a crime he did not commit. The film also stars Neve Campbell and Pablo Schreiber.

Marthe Keller (L) stars in Amazon's "The Romanoffs."

Christopher Raphael, Amazon

STREAMING

Watch: “The Romanoffs,” an original anthology from Matthew Weiner, premieres on Amazon Friday. The series features eight separate stories about people who believe they are descendants of the Russian royal family. Stars include Isabelle Huppert, Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Andrew Rannells and Paul Reiser.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters release their new album “Look Now” on Friday.

AFP/Getty Images

MUSIC

Listen: Elvis Costello & The Imposters release their new album, “Look Now,” on Friday. Their first album in 10 years, “Look Now” features 12 tracks and includes collaborations with such musical luminaries as Burt Bacharach and Carole King.

