Joshua James Corbett, the Sandra Bullock stalker convicted of breaking into her house in 2014, killed himself Wednesday in his Los Angeles County home after an hours-long standoff with police.

The county coroner's office confirmed the identity of Corbett, 42, and that he was found dead in his La Crescenta home.

Officer Rosario Herrera, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said officers went to the home before 7 a.m. P.T. on Wednesday to serve a search warrant, linked in some way to the Bullock stalking case.

The man in the home barricaded himself inside and refused to come out. After "threats of violence" were made at the scene, a SWAT team arrived. After five hours, police entered the house and found the man dead of "self-inflicted injuries" from a "sharp object," Herrera said.

The coroner's office has not yet released details on the cause of death.

No shots were fired at any time, no one else was injured, and no one else was in the house, Herrera said. She said the officers who tried to serve the search warrant were seeking to arrest Corbett and that the intended arrest was linked to the Bullock case.

Labeled an "obsessed fan," Corbett was convicted in 2017 of breaking into Bullock's home in 2014, forcing the Oscar-winning actress to hide in her closet while calling police. He was arrested inside her house when police arrived.

Authorities later uncovered a cache of illegal weapons at his home, but all weapons charges were later dropped.

They also found a two-page handwritten letter to Bullock from Corbett, who wrote: "You could of (sic) had me today however you choose other people over me. I'll be around as you know. I love you."

Corbett was sentenced to continued mental health treatment and probation after pleading no contest to felony stalking and burglary charges. Corbett also was ordered to stay away from the actress and not attempt to contact her for 10 years.

