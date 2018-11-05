Sen. John McCain stands with then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin onstage at a campaign rally August 29, 2008 in Dayton, Ohio. McCain announced Palin as his vice presidential running mate at the rally.

Former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin says she was hurt hearing Sen. John McCain regretted choosing her as his running mate in the 2008 presidential election but doesn't fully believe the claim.

Speaking with NBC News and the Daily Mail, Palin, the former vice-presidential candidate, talked about her relationship with the Arizona Republican who is battling terminal brain cancer.

McCain's new book, which chronicles his career and bid for president in 2008, reportedly includes his regret with not choosing Joe Lieberman, then an independent senator from Connecticut, as his running mate in the 2008 race, which he lost to Barack Obama.

McCain writes in the book that advisers counseled him against choosing Lieberman because of his past as a Democrat.

Palin said she doesn't believe the claim and thinks ghostwriters were behind it.

"I attribute a lot of what we're hearing and reading regarding McCain's statements to his ghostwriter or ghostwriters," she told the Daily Mail. "I don't know all the details of his condition right now. It happens to me also where people speak for me and a bell is rung, and you can't un-ring the bell."

She said she wouldn't believe the claim "unless I heard it from Sen. McCain myself," Palin said.

Palin told NBC News she has always had respect for McCain and his "maverick nature," adding she has stayed close with his family over the years.

"You know, it is kind of sad to hear that he and or someone speaking for him does have regrets," she told NBC News. "I want to live my life without any regrets. And I hope that he finds that kind of peace and contentment also to be able to look back on decisions and realize, really, things work out the way that they’re supposed to work out."

Palin's comments come as reports that a White House aide joked about McCain's death, igniting a firestorm of criticism across on both sides of the aisle.

"It doesn't matter, he's dying anyway," press aide Kelly Sadler said about McCain's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel at a meeting of White House communications staffers, according to an unnamed source cited by The Hill's Jordan Fabian.

Other outlets later confirmed the remarks.

Meghan McCain, the senator's daughter and a host on ABC's The View, said on the show Friday that she didn't understand how the White House could be an environment where someone could make a comment like that and "can come to work the next day and still have a job."

