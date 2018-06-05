Saturday Night Live recruited guest host Donald Glover to give Kanye West's tweets their own dedicated digital short on this weekend's episode, inspired by John Krasinski's hit horror movie A Quiet Place.

In the short, just like in the movie, a group of characters are forced to stay quiet to hide from monsters lurking in their midst. That is, until Glover's character checks his phone and sees one of West's tweets about President Trump.

"Kanye just tweeted," Glover exclaims, starting a ripple effect as the rest of the characters react with confusion to West's timeline, dissecting a photo of his appearance at Chrissy Teigen's baby shower.

"No! Kanye, leave Chrissy Teigen out of this!" Cecily Strong whispers.

Teigen must have been paying attention to her timeline, tweeting the clip of her SNL mention. "Oh my god!! This is my buzzer beater feeling!!" she wrote.

Eventually, the sketch's characters start playing West's new song Lift Yourself and its infamous "poopity scoop" verse, until the monsters find them.

More SNL: Stormy Daniels crashes 'Saturday Night Live' cold open with Ben Stiller and Martin Short

More Kanye: Greatest rapper alive? Kanye West has devolved into just another Internet troll

Confirmed: Kanye was at @chrissyteigen's baby shower. And she made gumbo. #SNL pic.twitter.com/JNLBMMHNEM — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com