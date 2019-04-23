BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Three people have been arrested after a shooting in Lee County early Easter morning left a 7-year-old critically injured.

Carlton Burris, Shykillia Soloman and Shakimbra Reames are charged with three counts of attempted murder and and criminal conspiracy, according to officials with the Bishopville Police Department.

Bishopville police say an argument outside city limits early Easter morning ended with a shooting on Muldrow Street in Bishopville, where two adults were shot outside a home and a 7-year-old was struck by a bullet that went into the child’s bedroom.

Police say the child is in critical but stable condition. The two adults reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All three charged were denied bond on Monday, according to police.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Bishopville Police Department at (803) 484-5309 or Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?