Cache of guns found in the bedroom of a teen who created a hit list of names at Franklin High School, Macon County

Credit: Macon County Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN, N.C. — Two teenage students are in custody in Macon County after authorities discovered multiple "hit lists" with names of students, a principal and community members, Macon County Schools Superintendent Chris Baldwin said.

Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies later found a cache of weapons in the home of one of the teens.

Guns seized from a bedroom of one of the students consisted of shotguns, revolvers, pistols and Airsoft pellet guns.

The lists were created by two Franklin High School sophomores, both 16, and were discovered by school administrators Tuesday. The administrators then reported the pair, one male and one female, to school resource officers.

The list included at least 11 names, including Franklin High Principal Barry Woody.

The students intended to do harm, Baldwin said, and the sheriff's office has launched an investigation.

One of the lists was titled "hit list number two," Baldwin said. "The other list we discovered was hit list number three, which had new names added, including community leaders."

Woody spoke with both students and asked them why he was on their list, Baldwin said.

"The male student explained it was because the principal made him and his girlfriend disengage from personal displays of affection in the commons area recently," Baldwin said. "The girlfriend is the other author of the lists."

After the lists were passed to the SROs, Baldwin said all of the lists' targeted students were called into the school's main office, where social workers were present for support.

The list of weapons seized includes multiple firearms, a bow, several knives and samurai sword.

