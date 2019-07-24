All eyes have been on Robert Mueller's testimony in Congress today. You may heard what he's saying, but we want to take a closer look at what he's not saying. We're talking about his body language.

Mueller showed two types of response styles. When he was confident in what he was going to say, then he'd give a solid, quick "no" or "yes". When he wasn't sure what to say then he'd use verbal utterances and some verbal repeats while answering the question. Or, he showed body language that was soothing or protective. When Rep. Zoe Lofgren asked, "Did your investigation determine that Russia would benefit if one of the candidates won?" Mueller answered, "yes" and immediately covered his mouth with his hand. Lofgren then asked, "Which one?" Mueller said, "Trent- Trump" as his hand hit the mic and stuck tongue out, indicating dislike.

When Senator Tom Killion asked Mueller if Trump committed obstruction of justice, Mueller brought his hand up to his and did a chin sweep when he said, "That is correct". Then immediately brought his hand to his chin and do a chin sweep - a way to reassure himself.

Rep. Greg Steube and Mueller had a tense exchange about the Steele Dossier. Steube said, "You're not gonna speak anymore to it, but you're not gonna agree to my characterization." Even though Mueller appeared relatively calm, his right hand behind the water bottle squeezed/shifted his fingers slightly, remained silent and his blink rate increased. All signs that he didn't like the exchange.At moments of these, he probably wanted to say more, but couldn't or wouldn't.

